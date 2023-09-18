Samsung Galaxy M13 price cut on Amazon; Check the new pocket-friendly rate

What should a smartphone offer? If you think a smartphone should be durable, stylish, come with an amazing camera, and most importantly, is affordable, then you are in the right place. Currently, in this era of inflation, when prices of most things are touching the sky, imagining a smartphone with amazing features under Rs. 11000 is something unexpected. However, this Amazon deal has actually made it possible. Amazon is offering huge discounts on the Samsung Galaxy M13. Check out the massive price cut in this deal in detail.

Initial discount on Samsung Galaxy M13:

Amazon is offering a 27 percent initial discount on Samsung Galaxy M13, which means you can buy the phone at the price of Rs. 10,999 instead of Rs. 14,999 with just an initial discount and not any other offers included.

Exchange Offer:

Amazon is also offering an exchange discount of Rs.10350 on trading-in your old smartphone. You need to keep in mind that the exchange discount depends on the resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your PIN code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Now, read about the Samsung Galaxy M13 in brief

About Samsung Galaxy M13:

The Galaxy M13 comes with up to 12 GB RAM and 128GB internal memory which can be expanded to 1 TB. The device has a triple camera setup with 50MP+5MP+2MP, of true, main, and front cameras respectively with a 6.6-inch of display. Samsung Galaxy M13 is available in two different storage capacities: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The product is available in six different colors such as Aqua Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown. Inside the box, you get a ‎Handset, Sim Ejection Pin, User Guide, Adapter, and a Type A to C Cable.