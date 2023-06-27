Samsung Galaxy M34 all set for launch! Packs massive 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery

Were you also waiting for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone? Well, the wait is almost over! Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India on July 7, 2023. This latest addition to the Galaxy M series is "set to revolutionize smartphone photography with its remarkable 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera", says the company. Aprt from that, the smartphone packs a monster 120Hz Super AMOLED display and segment-leading 6000mAh battery. This smartphone is big in every way!

Display

The Galaxy M34 5G touts a massive 120Hz Super AMOLED Display. Thanks to Vision Booster technology, users can enjoy an immersive viewing experience even under bright sunlight. Furthermore, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling while browsing, thereby enhancing overall usability.

Camera

In the photography department, the Galaxy M34 5G shines with its 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, which captures high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos. This feature eliminates blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes, guaranteeing sharp and clear results. For photos, it also has the Monster Shot 2.0 feature, powered by advanced AI Engines. This enables users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot, offering many creative possibilities.

Additionally, it also has the Nightography feature to capture low-light shots too. The phone also includes the Fun Mode, equipped with 16 inbuilt lens effects, allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves creatively through their smartphone camera.

Battery:

To ensure uninterrupted usage, the Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery. With this impressive battery capacity, users can enjoy extended sessions of browsing, gaming, and binge-watching without worrying about running out of power. In fact, the battery life is designed to last up to 2 days.