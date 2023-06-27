Samsung Galaxy M34 all set for launch! Packs massive 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone will provide a remarkable 50MP "no shake" camera.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 13:53 IST
Samsung to Unveil its Galaxy M34 5G with monster feature!
Samsung to Unveil its Galaxy M34 5G with monster feature! (Samsung)
Samsung to Unveil its Galaxy M34 5G with monster feature!
Samsung to Unveil its Galaxy M34 5G with monster feature! (Samsung)

Were you also waiting for the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G smartphone? Well, the wait is almost over! Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India on July 7, 2023. This latest addition to the Galaxy M series is "set to revolutionize smartphone photography with its remarkable 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera", says the company. Aprt from that, the smartphone packs a monster 120Hz Super AMOLED display and segment-leading 6000mAh battery. This smartphone is big in every way!

Display

The Galaxy M34 5G touts a massive 120Hz Super AMOLED Display. Thanks to Vision Booster technology, users can enjoy an immersive viewing experience even under bright sunlight. Furthermore, the 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling while browsing, thereby enhancing overall usability.

Camera

In the photography department, the Galaxy M34 5G shines with its 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera, which captures high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos. This feature eliminates blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes, guaranteeing sharp and clear results. For photos, it also has the Monster Shot 2.0 feature, powered by advanced AI Engines. This enables users to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot, offering many creative possibilities.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Additionally, it also has the Nightography feature to capture low-light shots too. The phone also includes the Fun Mode, equipped with 16 inbuilt lens effects, allowing millennial and Gen Z consumers to express themselves creatively through their smartphone camera.

Battery:

To ensure uninterrupted usage, the Galaxy M34 5G is equipped with a segment-leading 6000mAh battery. With this impressive battery capacity, users can enjoy extended sessions of browsing, gaming, and binge-watching without worrying about running out of power. In fact, the battery life is designed to last up to 2 days.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 13:52 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy M34 all set for launch! Packs massive 50MP camera, 6000mAh battery
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets