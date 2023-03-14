Samsung Galaxy S22 price drop! Amazon deal slashes rate to just 34949

Despite the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 remains one of the best smartphones in the market. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23 is nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 in terms of design and camera, meaning you could get nearly the same performance out of the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S22 than you would get with the Samsung Galaxy S23. Moreover, its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

Although it isn't a cheap smartphone by any means, Amazon has massively reduced the price of the smartphone and it can be yours with a heavy discount today. After applying all the offers, you can grab it for just Rs. 34949! Check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is originally priced at Rs. 85999 on Amazon. However, it can be yours for just Rs. 34949 thanks to Amazon's amazing offer on the smartphone. Here's how.

Amazon is initially offering a huge 38 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S22. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 52999. That's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22. You can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 to just Rs. 34949!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Bank Offers

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Customers can get a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Card Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get 10 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on HDFC Credit Card transactions. Also get 6 months free Spotify subscription with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy S22!