Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to get $100 price reduction; will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Fans have been waiting for the launch of Samsung's “Fan edition”, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model for a long time. Earlier, it was rumoured that it would be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event, now a tipster claims that we may see the most affordable Samsung smartphone in the S23 lineup by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of the new year. The launch date has not been revealed yet, however, rumours suggest that the new generation may get a price reduction in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in the US

According to a 9To5Google report, the “Fan Edition” smartphone price range is expected to match the Google Pixel 7 as the new generation of Pixels is expected to jump towards the expensive range. Samsung's high-end Galaxy S23 lineup starts from a whopping $799 and with the Galaxy S23 FE getting a price reduction it may attract more buyers. According to the MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be priced at $599 in the US which is getting a $100 decrease as compared to Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with 1450 nits peak brightness. This year, the smartphone may feature Exynos 2200 chipset globally, however, in the US and Canada, it is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of storage, it is rumoured to get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM. It may feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. It is expected to get a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The launch date of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has not been revealed by the company yet and the specifications mentioned are based on speculations and leaks. The official announcement about the upcoming launch will be made by Samsung.

