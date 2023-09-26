Icon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to get $100 price reduction; will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may get a price reduction. Additionally, it is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 10:10 IST
Icon
Best smartphone deals of the day! Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, iQOO Z7 Pro, more
Samsung Galaxy S23
1/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: The smartphone features a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.74999, however, you can get it for Rs.39999 on Flipkart, giving you a discount of 46 percent. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23
2/5 Samsung Galaxy S22: The smartphone features a  6.1-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB RAM. It features a  triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.85999, however, you can get it for Rs.62999, giving you a huge discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S23
3/5 iQOO Z7 Pro: It features a 6.78-inch 3D curved super-vision display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Dimensity 7200 processor which is based on a 4nm process. The smartphone features a 64 MP main OIS Camera and is backed with a  4600 mAh battery and 66W flash charge. The iQOO Z7 Pro is priced at Rs.27999, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.24999, giving you a discount of 11 percent. (Amazon.in)
Samsung Galaxy S23
4/5 Realme Narzo N53: The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery and 33W charging support. It features a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary AI camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.12999, however, you can get it for Rs.10999 from Amazon, giving you a discount of 15 percent. (Realme)
Samsung Galaxy S23
5/5 Motorola G84: It features a 6.55-inch pOLED FHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G processor and 5000 mAh battery with a 30 W TurboPower charger. It comes with a 50 MP OIS Camera and a 16MP front camera to capture amazing images. The smartphone retails for Rs.22999, but you can get it for Rs.19999, giving you a discount of 13 percent.  (Flipkart)
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will likely be available at a budget price in the US. (Representative Image) (Samsung)

Fans have been waiting for the launch of Samsung's “Fan edition”, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model for a long time. Earlier, it was rumoured that it would be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event, now a tipster claims that we may see the most affordable Samsung smartphone in the S23 lineup by the end of 2023 or at the beginning of the new year. The launch date has not been revealed yet, however, rumours suggest that the new generation may get a price reduction in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in the US

According to a 9To5Google report, the “Fan Edition” smartphone price range is expected to match the Google Pixel 7 as the new generation of Pixels is expected to jump towards the expensive range. Samsung's high-end Galaxy S23 lineup starts from a whopping $799 and with the Galaxy S23 FE getting a price reduction it may attract more buyers. According to the MySmartPrice report, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be priced at $599 in the US which is getting a $100 decrease as compared to Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specs

According to leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE may feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. It may come with 1450 nits peak brightness. This year, the smartphone may feature Exynos 2200 chipset globally, however, in the US and Canada, it is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In terms of storage, it is rumoured to get 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of ROM. It may feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP OIS main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. It is expected to get a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

The launch date of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has not been revealed by the company yet and the specifications mentioned are based on speculations and leaks. The official announcement about the upcoming launch will be made by Samsung.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any update from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 10:00 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to get $100 price reduction; will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games
Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Fortnite
Did your kids buy gear in Fortnite without asking you? The FTC says you could get a refund
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon