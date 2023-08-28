Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Support page is live, launch likely soon

The affordable Samsung Galaxy S23 FE smartphone is on the horizon, with rumours of an imminent launch date. Check exciting specs and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 10:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Samsung's new Galaxy S23 FE coming soon with exciting features. (Samsung)

The tech world is buzzing with anticipation as Samsung's next major smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, inches closer to its debut, with late September being the likely time frame. Galaxy S23 is Samsung's premium smartphone and the FE will be the most affordable option in the series. The excitement extends to the heart of Eurasia, as Kazakhstan seems poised to be among the first markets to embrace this forthcoming device, as indicated by the recent appearance of its support page on the official Samsung Kazakhstan website.

The Galaxy S23 FE, bearing the model number SM-S711B/DS, has mysteriously landed on Samsung Kazakhstan's website. While this listing may not reveal specific details about the phone's features, its very presence on the support page strongly suggests that its official launch is drawing near. All signs point towards Kazakhstan being at the forefront of countries to receive the S23 FE. Additionally, the smartphone has left digital traces in the form of model numbers SM-S711U, SM-S711W, SM-S711U1, SM-S7110, SM-S711B_DS, and SM-S711B within the Bluetooth SIG certification database, with some of these variants also appearing in the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) database, as reported by Pricebaba.

Rumours surrounding the Galaxy S23 FE have led us to believe that it could make its grand entrance by late September, with a broader release in multiple markets during the last quarter of 2023. The remaining regions might have to hold their excitement until the first quarter of 2024. Let's take a sneak peek at the leaked specifications of this eagerly awaited device.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Rumoured Features of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

1. Display: The Galaxy S23 FE is rumoured to boast a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a crisp FHD+ resolution and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

2. Cameras: For all you photography enthusiasts, it is expected to sport a 10-megapixel front-facing camera, while its rear panel is rumoured to house an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

3. Processing Power: Samsung's tradition of offering varying CPU options in different markets continues, with the S23 FE potentially coming in Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 variants. These options are likely to be complemented by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

4. Software: The device is rumoured to run on One UI 5.1, based on the Android 13 operating system.

5. Battery: Keeping the show going, the S23 FE may pack a 4,500mAh battery, supported by 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging capabilities.

With the support page live and certifications in place, Samsung enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the official unveiling of the Galaxy S23 FE, which promises to be a stellar addition to the Galaxy series lineup.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 10:46 IST
