Samsung Galaxy S23 price plunges to a new low; check offer

Samsung Galaxy S23 is on sale! It is a premium smartphone that is now available at a huge discount on Flipkart. We have tested the Galaxy S23 at HT Tech, and for less than Rs. 80000, the Galaxy S23 is currently one of the best smartphones you can buy. It offers a great battery life, has an amazingly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and does not suffer from heating issues.

The discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 brings the price down by Rs. 15000. Check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The latest offering from Samsung, the Galaxy S23, can now be purchased on Flipkart for just Rs. 74999. This price reflects a significant 16 percent discount compared to its previous price of Rs. 89999. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BT9F9SJJ

Bank offers: You can also find some bank offers to further reduce the price of the flagship Galaxy S23. You can get Rs. 5000 off on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI transactions. This will take down the Galaxy S23's price to Rs. 69999.

Exchange deal: Flipkart has introduced an enticing exchange offer, allowing you to enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs. 38000 by trading in your old phone. By combining this generous offer with the existing discount, customers now have the incredible opportunity to purchase the Galaxy S23 for just Rs. 31999.

It's important to note that the actual discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the customer's old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in their specific location.