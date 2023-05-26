Samsung Galaxy S23 price plunges to a new low; check offer

Samsung Galaxy S23 has seen a massive price cut on Flipkart. You can buy this premium smartphone at a very reasonable price now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 10:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23
View all Images
Flipkart has announced a whopping discount on Samsung Galaxy S23. Here is how much it will cost you. (HT Tech)

Samsung Galaxy S23 is on sale! It is a premium smartphone that is now available at a huge discount on Flipkart. We have tested the Galaxy S23 at HT Tech, and for less than Rs. 80000, the Galaxy S23 is currently one of the best smartphones you can buy. It offers a great battery life, has an amazingly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and does not suffer from heating issues.

The discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 brings the price down by Rs. 15000. Check out this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut

The latest offering from Samsung, the Galaxy S23, can now be purchased on Flipkart for just Rs. 74999. This price reflects a significant 16 percent discount compared to its previous price of Rs. 89999. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits while purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S23.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BT9F9SJJ

Bank offers: You can also find some bank offers to further reduce the price of the flagship Galaxy S23. You can get Rs. 5000 off on HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit, and debit card EMI transactions. This will take down the Galaxy S23's price to Rs. 69999.

Exchange deal: Flipkart has introduced an enticing exchange offer, allowing you to enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs. 38000 by trading in your old phone. By combining this generous offer with the existing discount, customers now have the incredible opportunity to purchase the Galaxy S23 for just Rs. 31999.

It's important to note that the actual discount amount will depend on the model and condition of the customer's old smartphone, as well as the availability of the exchange offer in their specific location.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 May, 10:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 price plunges to a new low; check offer
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Garena Free Fire
Top 5 BGMI alternatives that you can play right now from Free Fire Max, COD Mobile to Farlight 84

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets