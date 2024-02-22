 Samsung Galaxy S23 series users set to get Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI features soon | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy S23 series users set to get Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI features soon

Samsung Galaxy S23 series along with other older devices, are set for a tech boost in March, bringing free AI features that are now available only on Samsung Galaxy S24.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 16:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is about to receive a tech boost with AI features in March. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy S23 series is about to receive a tech boost with AI features in March. (Samsung)

Get ready to supercharge your Samsung Galaxy S23 experience as Samsung gears up to roll out cutting-edge AI features in late March. While currently exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S24, the AI revolution is about to extend its reach, embracing the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, alongside the latest foldables like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, and the Samsung Tab S9 series. This transformative update is part of the eagerly anticipated One UI 6.1 release, and the best part? It comes at no cost – but the clock is ticking, as after 2025, a price tag might accompany these futuristic features.

According to TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, the aim is not just to lead the charge in mobile AI but also to make it accessible to users. In a blog post, he expressed, “Our goal with Galaxy AI is not only to pioneer a new era of mobile AI but also to empower users by making AI more accessible.” The company plans to bring this experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024, promising continuous innovation in tapping into the vast possibilities of mobile AI.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Galaxy AI's Reach Beyond New Phones

Prepare for a tech makeover on your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series as they join the AI revolution. Samsung aims to ship Galaxy AI to 100 million phones this year, marking a robust beginning. The One UI 6.1 update promises to deliver a range of AI features seen in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, including live translation capabilities, generative photo and video editing, and Google's Circle to Search feature. The suite blends on- and off-device processing, mimicking the capabilities of the S24 series, The Verge reported.

It's not just about new phones; the One UI 6.1 update transforms older devices into AI-enabled powerhouses. Despite being a bit of a mixed bag currently, Galaxy AI showcases occasional usefulness, with hiccups being mostly harmless. Beyond AI, the update brings other noteworthy enhancements, including lockscreen widgets and the new, unified Quick Share feature.

For those eager to embrace the One UI 6.1 update but wanting to sidestep the AI features, fear not – the option to turn them off ensures you can customize your experience.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 16:19 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy S23 series users set to get Samsung Galaxy S24’s AI features soon
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets