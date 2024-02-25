Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G now available on Amazon with 27% price cut

Samsung enthusiasts, rejoice! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is now available with an irresistible price cut on Amazon, making it the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone game. With a whopping 27% discount, this flagship device is now priced at just ₹1,09,999, down from its original M.R.P. of ₹1,49,999.

But wait, there's more! In addition to the massive price drop, customers can also avail themselves of various discounts and offers to make their purchase even sweeter. Amazon is offering a bank discount of up to ₹10,000 on select credit and debit cards, along with attractive EMI options starting at just ₹5,333 per month. What's more, customers can enjoy a no-cost EMI option, saving up to ₹8,633.25 on select credit cards and Amazon Pay Later. For those looking to trade in their old devices, Amazon is offering an extra ₹8,000 off on exchange, making the deal even more enticing.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G boasts cutting-edge features and innovative technology that redefine the smartphone experience. With its striking symmetrical design crafted from recycled and eco-conscious materials, this device not only looks premium but also contributes to a sustainable future. The built-in S Pen, a signature feature of Samsung's Note series, makes sketching and note-taking effortless and eco-friendly.

Capture breathtaking photos and videos in any lighting condition with the Pro-grade Camera equipped with Nightography and intelligent pixel sensor technology. The 200MP Wide-angle Camera delivers stunningly clear photos with wow-worthy resolution, allowing you to zoom and crop your shots without compromising on detail. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the Galaxy S23 Ultra ensures silky smooth gaming performance without draining the battery, giving you the power to game on the go.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G is now offering unparalleled performance, innovative features at an unbeatable price cut on Amazon. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your smartphone experience with Samsung's latest flagship device.

