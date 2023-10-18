Samsung Galaxy S24 series suffers big display leak

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series as its previous generation created a buzz in terms of camera and performance. In fact, if any smartphone can really compete with the Apple iPhones, then it is the Galaxy S series and it has built up a huge fan following too. Now, the new age S series smartphones are set to debut next year and the rumours have already started circulating. In recent developments of the Galaxy S24 series, it is rumoured that the smartphones may come with improved brightness and LTPO AMOLED display. Check out what the leak suggests about the display of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series display

In the coming year, Samsung is expected to launch three new flagship smartphones Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new smartphones might get significant upgrades and a recent leak says that they may get upgraded display with increased peak brightness. A tipster named Tech_Reve has shared a post on X claiming that all the S24 series models are expected to feature LTPO backplanes, an M13 panel, and 2500 nits of peak brightness. The post said, “This information is obtained from Samsung Display. The base model of the S24 shares the same display features as the Plus/Ultra, except for the resolution. All models feature LTPO, M13, and a brightness of 2500 nits.”

If the rumours are true then this would be a massive upgrade from the Galaxy S23 series, which featured 1750 nits of brightness. This will enable users to enhance their viewing experience even during harsh sunlight conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series specs

As per SamLover leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is to be launched in the coming months. However, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus might feature an Exynos 2400 chip. According to a Tom's Guide report, the S24 and S24 Plus may feature the same 50MP camera sensor as the S23 and S23 Plus. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to get a 200MP main camera.