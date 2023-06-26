Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s BIG camera upgrade could leave iPhone 15 in the dust

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to get a major camera boost with a new hardware upgrade, according to reports.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 09:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S series smartphone. (Representative Image) (Pexels)

It has been just 4 months since Samsung debuted its flagship Galaxy S23 series and while the standard Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus have great hardware, it is the top-end model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which takes the crown for being the best Android smartphone of 2023. While upgrades over its predecessor are subtle, it builds upon the foundations of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with an additional 200MP camera upgrade. Now just 4 months later, rumours about Samsung's next flagship have already surfaced.

If a recent report is to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could leave iPhone 15 in the dust with a big camera upgrade.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - Big camera upgrade

According to a recent report, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could get a boost in its zooming capabilities courtesy of a new telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra currently offers 10MP 3X optical zoom. Thus, the new telephoto lens could be a big upgrade in terms of image sharpness and detail while zooming in. It is expected to join the other 10MP telephoto camera which offers 10X optical zoom, reducing the need for digital zoom.

The rest of the cameras, including the 200MP shooter, are expected to remain the same. This rumour further corroborates a previous claim by a different leakster, @Tech_Reve, on Twitter who claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera could feature a 3x-10x folded telephoto lens.

Other rumoured upgrades

According to a previous report by SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could one-up the iPhone 15 Pro Max by featuring a 1-inch camera sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra already has one of the best cameras in the market with a primary 200MP camera and space zoom which makes it stand out. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 0.78-inch sensor while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reported to get a 0.87-inch sensor.

According to tipster platform SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series could receive a major power boost in terms of performance. The leak reveals that Samsung could again go the Qualcomm route and its next flagship series could be powered by the rumoured Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 SoC.

It should be noted that all the information is based on unofficial reports and thus, should be read with skepticism until Samsung officially reveals details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 09:47 IST
