By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 15 2025, 12:58 IST
Samsung is bringing rounded corners with the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In just a week's time, Samsung will debut its latest Galaxy S25 series, consisting of the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra. We may even get a glimpse of a rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim. As we approach the Galaxy Unpacked event on 22 January, a new leak has provided us with the first official look at the Galaxy S25 lineup. The leak confirms several rumours that have circulated online so far. These details come from veteran tipster Evan Blass, who goes by the X username @evleaks.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series: Here's what the images suggest

The trio of devices—the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra—reveals designs largely similar to last year's Galaxy S24 series. Both the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus retain the flat sides, flat backs, and flat front displays, along with a similar camera layout. One of the leaked images shows the Galaxy S25 in a blue colourway, which stands out from previous models.

Galaxy S25 Promo image. (Evan Blass/ @evleaks)
Galaxy S25 Promo image. (Evan Blass/ @evleaks)

As for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the leaks confirm a notable design shift. It will feature flat sides with rounded corners, moving away from the sharp, angular design of the S24 Ultra. This change is expected to make the device more comfortable to hold.

Galaxy S25 Ultra sporting the rounded corners. (Evan Blass/ @evleaks)
Galaxy S25 Ultra sporting the rounded corners. (Evan Blass/ @evleaks)

The images also reveal that the camera layout on the S25 Ultra remains largely unchanged, consisting of a quad-camera setup. Additionally, the front of the S25 Ultra shows symmetrical, thin bezels around a flat display, contributing to a sleek and modern appearance.

Galaxy S25 Series: What to expect

Beyond the design changes, the Galaxy S25 lineup is expected to major performance improvements, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The trio will also feature Samsung's upgraded Galaxy AI Suite, offering better Galaxy AI capabilities.

The phones are set to run on One UI 7, based on Android 15. With the launch just around the corner, all eyes will be on Samsung to see how it prices the Galaxy S25 series, particularly in light of stiff competition from brands like Apple—especially in the Indian market.

First Published Date: 15 Jan, 12:58 IST
