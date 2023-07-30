Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 done and dusted, company teases Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The South Korean tech major has just launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 and already is has teased the highly Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung in the Unpacked event announced that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799. Starting July 26, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available for pre-order in select markets and will go on general sale on August 11. The foldable Colour options include Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. 
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will start at $1799.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor has been upgraded with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for enhanced performance and smooth gameplay. With a CPU clocked at 3.36GHz and 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, the new setup delivers an 18% boost in CPU and a 32% increase in GPU performance. The phone has been launched in three storage variants of 12 GB RAM with 1TB internal storage, 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage. 
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 processor has been upgraded with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP wide-angle camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 10 MP cover camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The camera offers 30X space zoom that includes 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. In addition, it features AI super resolution technology.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a triple camera setup.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by a dual battery setup of 4400 mAh just like its predecessor Galaxy Z Fold 4. The phone supports 25W wired charging that charges 50% within 30 minutes as well as 10W wireless charging.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X  display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.  It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outside with the same refresh rate as the main screen display.  The phone comes with 1750 nits of brightness that will keep you running in sunlight.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 supports Android 13 operating system and One UI 5.1. The phone is made water-resistant and features a new Flex hinge that will enhance the fold experience with flexible shut angles.
Galaxy Z Fold 5
A Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone, left, a Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone during the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (Bloomberg)

Samsung is once again captivating tech enthusiasts with news of potential upgrades to its upcoming flagship devices. Despite the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the company has just revealed a teaser about what could be in store for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, slated for release next year.

Dust Proofing: A Technical Challenge

As reported by Android Authority, One of the key enhancements Samsung is reportedly working on is dust proofing its foldable smartphones. The head of Samsung's mobile division, TM Roh, acknowledged the demand for this feature but revealed the complexity involved due to the intricate moving parts in foldable devices. In a statement translated via BizWatch, Roh emphasised the company's commitment to achieve better dust proofing capabilities despite the technical hurdles.

IPX8 Rating: Waterproof but Lacks Dust Resistance

The recently released Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 boast an impressive IPX8 rating, making them resistant to liquid damage. However, they do not offer protection against dust, leaving them vulnerable to even the tiniest particles that could affect device performance. This has spurred Samsung's drive to address this limitation and provide a more complete and durable package for their 2023 foldable lineup,

Enhanced Cover Screen and a Major Form Factor Change

Rumours abound about other exciting improvements coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Sources suggest a revamped cover screen that could offer better functionality and aesthetics. Additionally, the rumour mill hints at a potential "major form factor change" for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While specifics remain elusive, this revelation has piqued the curiosity of tech enthusiasts, wondering how Samsung plans to redefine the book-style foldable design.

Learnings from Motorola Razr's Dust Resistance Feature

Notably, the Motorola Razr and Razr Plus, launched earlier this year, already touts dust resistance feature with an IP52 rating. While this is commendable, Samsung aims to surpass the competition by providing a more robust solution for its foldable devices.

Although dust resistance may not be a reality for the 2024 foldables, Samsung says it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. In the meanwhile, the tech community eagerly awaits the unveiling of the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have already generated considerable excitement.

