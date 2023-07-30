Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 done and dusted, company teases Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung is once again captivating tech enthusiasts with news of potential upgrades to its upcoming flagship devices. Despite the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the company has just revealed a teaser about what could be in store for the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, slated for release next year.

Dust Proofing: A Technical Challenge

As reported by Android Authority, One of the key enhancements Samsung is reportedly working on is dust proofing its foldable smartphones. The head of Samsung's mobile division, TM Roh, acknowledged the demand for this feature but revealed the complexity involved due to the intricate moving parts in foldable devices. In a statement translated via BizWatch, Roh emphasised the company's commitment to achieve better dust proofing capabilities despite the technical hurdles.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

IPX8 Rating: Waterproof but Lacks Dust Resistance

The recently released Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 boast an impressive IPX8 rating, making them resistant to liquid damage. However, they do not offer protection against dust, leaving them vulnerable to even the tiniest particles that could affect device performance. This has spurred Samsung's drive to address this limitation and provide a more complete and durable package for their 2023 foldable lineup,

Enhanced Cover Screen and a Major Form Factor Change

Rumours abound about other exciting improvements coming with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Sources suggest a revamped cover screen that could offer better functionality and aesthetics. Additionally, the rumour mill hints at a potential "major form factor change" for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. While specifics remain elusive, this revelation has piqued the curiosity of tech enthusiasts, wondering how Samsung plans to redefine the book-style foldable design.

Learnings from Motorola Razr's Dust Resistance Feature

Notably, the Motorola Razr and Razr Plus, launched earlier this year, already touts dust resistance feature with an IP52 rating. While this is commendable, Samsung aims to surpass the competition by providing a more robust solution for its foldable devices.

Although dust resistance may not be a reality for the 2024 foldables, Samsung says it remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation. In the meanwhile, the tech community eagerly awaits the unveiling of the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, which have already generated considerable excitement.