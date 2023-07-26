Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Here is how the new foldable fares

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event has unveiled the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 today! Let’s compare and check what the latest generation have over last year's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 26 2023, 19:59 IST
In Pics: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price and more on launch
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable smartphone from Samsung. Check if it is worth buying or whether the last year's model will do.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest foldable smartphone from Samsung. Check if it is worth buying or whether the last year's model will do. (Samsung )

After months of speculation and anticipation, Samsung has finally launched a new generation of foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The latest Samsung Galaxy offerings consist of two foldable models, one is the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the other is Galaxy Z Flip 5. Every year, the South Korean tech giant announces its new premium and flagship smartphones and this year too it has rolled out another technically superior gadget. Therefore, it's worth giving thought to whether upgrading to this new smartphone is worth your money or not.

Check out how the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 stands up vis a vis its predecessor the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Display:

The display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is quite similar to Galaxy Z Fold 4 as both have a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a primary display of the 7.6-inch with a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. There is a massive peak in the brightness as Z Fold 4 offers 1200 nits as compared to 1750 nits of Fold 5.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The new gen weighs 253 grams, which is 10 grams lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Battery:

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 4400 mAh dual battery just like its predecessor. Both foldable supports up to 25W wire charging however the wireless charging is different in both phones. Fold 5 supports 10W wireless charging whereas Fold 4 supports 15W charging. Samsung claims it offers up to 73 hours of music playback and up to 21 hours of video playback.

Cameras:

The camera in Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 also have the same camera setups. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 50MP primary camera with a 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. Both foldable support an under-display camera of 4MP with a 10MP selfie camera and 3x optical zoom.

Performance:

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in three storage options 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB just like Galaxy Z Fold 4. However, Fold 5 has gotten a processor upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 supports Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Therefore, the phone's performance is enhanced. The event also claimed that the gaming experience will also get better with the new generation. This new configuration offers up to 18 percent better CPU and 32 percent GPU performance.

Other features of Galaxy Z fold 5 include a USB Type-C 3.2 port, S-Pen support, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, and IPX8 protection against dust and water.

Price:

Both foldable smartphones were launched at the price of $1799. The price of the phone in the UK is £1,749 and in UAE it's 6799. However, the prices in India are yet to be announced. The pre-booking of Galaxy Z Fold 5 on July 26 2023 and the general sale will begin on August 11.

Only the improved processor and the addition of a new Flex hinge distinguish the two devices. With the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, you may enjoy an efficient processor and improved streaming and gaming experience.

First Published Date: 26 Jul, 19:01 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: Here is how the new foldable fares
