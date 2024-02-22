Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get a major design overhaul? Big user benefit in the works

Samsung foldable smartphones have seen a huge number of changes and improvements over the years and that has made them leaders in this segment. Now, with the sixth generation coming in 2024, the company may be planning even bigger changes. Last year, many competitors entered the foldable market with surprising offerings, which in some ways outshined the dominance of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. To improve user experience as well as put rivals in the shade, it is now being reported that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may receive big changes in the aspect ratio itself to provide a better look and feel. Check how the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone may change, according to this tipster.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design

According to tipster Ice Universe's X post, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to get a more square aspect ratio for its inner display, which may result in the overall design of the foldable changing. Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 23.1:9 display aspect ratio, which can be tough to handle and looks a bit odd. However, a more square aspect ratio for the upcoming generation will drastically improve the way the device looks and feels in the hand. This change may result in a slimmer overall design for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 along with lesser device weight as compared to its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been known for its immaculate split screen feature, however, according to a Tom's Guide report, with a square aspect ratio, it may improve multitasking functionalities. Apart from the smartphone's aspect ratio, there may be other noticeable changes coming to the upcoming Fold phone. One of the improvements would be discarding or refining the crease in the middle. Additionally, we may also see more new and exclusive Galaxy AI features in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be in July 2024, but the official date is yet to be revealed. Additionally, note that the above-mentioned claims are based on leaks and speculation, therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to find out what has finally come to the product after the planning process.

