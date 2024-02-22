 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get a major design overhaul? Big user benefit in the works | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get a major design overhaul? Big user benefit in the works

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is likely to get major design changes this year! Know how it will benefit buyers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 11:43 IST
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored for design changes. Check details here. (Samsung )
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumored for design changes. Check details here. (Samsung )

Samsung foldable smartphones have seen a huge number of changes and improvements over the years and that has made them leaders in this segment. Now, with the sixth generation coming in 2024, the company may be planning even bigger changes. Last year, many competitors entered the foldable market with surprising offerings, which in some ways outshined the dominance of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. To improve user experience as well as put rivals in the shade, it is now being reported that Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may receive big changes in the aspect ratio itself to provide a better look and feel. Check how the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone may change, according to this tipster.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 design

According to tipster Ice Universe's X post, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to get a more square aspect ratio for its inner display, which may result in the overall design of the foldable changing. Currently, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes with a 23.1:9 display aspect ratio, which can be tough to handle and looks a bit odd. However, a more square aspect ratio for the upcoming generation will drastically improve the way the device looks and feels in the hand. This change may result in a slimmer overall design for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 along with lesser device weight as compared to its predecessor.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been known for its immaculate split screen feature, however, according to a Tom's Guide report, with a square aspect ratio, it may improve multitasking functionalities. Apart from the smartphone's aspect ratio, there may be other noticeable changes coming to the upcoming Fold phone. One of the improvements would be discarding or refining the crease in the middle. Additionally, we may also see more new and exclusive Galaxy AI features in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The launch of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be in July 2024, but the official date is yet to be revealed. Additionally, note that the above-mentioned claims are based on leaks and speculation, therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to find out what has finally come to the product after the planning process.

Also read other top stories today:

Demand for Deepfake regulation! Artificial intelligence experts and industry executives, including ‘AI godfather' Yoshua Bengio, have signed an open letter calling for more regulation around the creation of deepfakes. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Sora raises fears! Since OpenAI rolled out its text-to-video AI generation platform, leading content creators are fearing if they are the latest professionals about to be replaced by algorithms. Check out all the details here.

Microsoft to build a home-grown processor! Microsoft has become a customer of Intel's made-to-order chip business. The company will use Intel's 18A manufacturing technology to make a forthcoming chip that the software maker designed in-house. Read all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 11:43 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to get a major design overhaul? Big user benefit in the works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration
Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far
Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse
Apple
Apple investing a ‘tremendous’ amount of time and effort on AI, says CEO Tim Cook; Know what’s coming

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lady Gaga
Fortnite Festival Season 2 brings Lady Gaga to the stage! New instruments, jam tracks coming too
Xbox Games
Best Xbox Games: 10 Ultimate Gaming Collection
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaks roundup: Everything we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game
Alienware, gaming monitors
Dell and Alienware launch groundbreaking QD-OLED gaming monitors in India
Ubisoft Skull and Bones
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones sets sail: A new era in pirate gaming begins

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets