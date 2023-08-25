Samsung may unveil 8 devices, including Galaxy Z Fold 5 'special edition'

Samsung had launched its new generation of foldable smartphones in late July at the Samsung Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, have been well received for having exceeded most expectations with their upgrades. Now, Samsung is likely to roll out more devices. According to a tipster, there is a list of eight new Samsung devices that are planned to be unveiled in the coming months including a new edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Let's check out what the leaks are about.

Upcoming Samsung devices

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a tipster named Anthony, Samsung will soon announce a new edition of Galaxy Fold 5, which may be called Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition. If the rumours are true then fans will get to see another Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a new design, additional features, and more. However, the company has not yet disclosed anything about the new edition.

The tipster also shared that there are 7 more Samsung devices will likely be launched including Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Galaxy SmartTag 2, and Galaxy Buds3.

As far as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is concerned, then know that, according to a post by leaker Yogesh Brar on X, the phone could be launched in September. This does add heft to another report by Android Authority which revealed that Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile for Samsung South Africa had said that the launch was “imminent”.

So far, no dates for the launch of these devices have been revealed and it is also not sure if the above-mentioned devices will be launched this year or not. These are speculated devices that are expected to come this year.

With so many devices on the list, will there be another Unpacked event? Surely Samsung would need a big event to make the announcements. Having said that, Samsung is also known for soft-launching its products without much fanfare. With no official statements, it seems like users will have to wait longer for these devices.