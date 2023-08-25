Samsung may unveil 8 devices, including Galaxy Z Fold 5 'special edition'

Samsung has plans to unveil as many as 8 new devices including a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 special edition. Know it all here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 25 2023, 12:50 IST
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung may launch new edition of Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with seven new devices. (Bloomberg)
Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung may launch new edition of Galaxy Z Fold 5 along with seven new devices. (Bloomberg)

Samsung had launched its new generation of foldable smartphones in late July at the Samsung Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, have been well received for having exceeded most expectations with their upgrades. Now, Samsung is likely to roll out more devices. According to a tipster, there is a list of eight new Samsung devices that are planned to be unveiled in the coming months including a new edition of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Let's check out what the leaks are about.

Upcoming Samsung devices

According to a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a tipster named Anthony, Samsung will soon announce a new edition of Galaxy Fold 5, which may be called Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition. If the rumours are true then fans will get to see another Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a new design, additional features, and more. However, the company has not yet disclosed anything about the new edition.

The tipster also shared that there are 7 more Samsung devices will likely be launched including Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, Galaxy SmartTag 2, and Galaxy Buds3.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As far as the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is concerned, then know that, according to a post by leaker Yogesh Brar on X, the phone could be launched in September. This does add heft to another report by Android Authority which revealed that Justin Hume, vice-president of mobile for Samsung South Africa had said that the launch was “imminent”.

So far, no dates for the launch of these devices have been revealed and it is also not sure if the above-mentioned devices will be launched this year or not. These are speculated devices that are expected to come this year.

With so many devices on the list, will there be another Unpacked event? Surely Samsung would need a big event to make the announcements. Having said that, Samsung is also known for soft-launching its products without much fanfare. With no official statements, it seems like users will have to wait longer for these devices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Aug, 12:17 IST
Home Mobile News Samsung may unveil 8 devices, including Galaxy Z Fold 5 'special edition'
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update
Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets