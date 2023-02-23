Save 23000 along with 9% discount on iPhone 14 NOW; Check offer details here

You can save a hefty amount on Apple iPhone 14 today. Want to know how? Well, an iPhone is a bit expensive and hence not everyone wants to purchase it without any offers. But, in order to make the phone accessible to large masses ecommerce websites tend to offer several exciting deals on various iPhone models leading to a tangible reduction in their prices. And now something similar has happened with the latest Apple iPhone 14. You can get the phone without paying the full price on Flipkart. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 14 price drop offers.

The iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79900. However, you can grab the phone by paying a lot less on Flipkart today by availing the offers. The iPhone 14 is available on ecommerce platform at a discounted rate and you can avail exchange and bank offers too. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the phone worth Rs. 79900 can be purchased for just Rs. 48999.

iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Discount

Flipkart is offering a discount of 9 percent on the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has been reduced from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 71999. Wondering how you can bring the price of the phone under Rs. 50000? You will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers for the same.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJVSDMY

iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Exchange and bank offer

The iPhone 14 is available with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 23000 on Flipkart. In order to avail the offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in a good working condition, so that it can fetch you maximum benefits. On getting the maximum amount on exchange, the price of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 48999 (71999-23000).

Coming to the bank offers, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI Transactions.