Save 23000 along with 9% discount on iPhone 14 NOW; Check offer details here

    You can save upto Rs. 23000 on Apple iPhone 14 along with a discount of 9 percent today. The phone is available on Flipkart with exciting offers. Here are the details you need to know.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 23 2023, 10:20 IST
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    You can save a hefty amount on Apple iPhone 14 today. Want to know how? Well, an iPhone is a bit expensive and hence not everyone wants to purchase it without any offers. But, in order to make the phone accessible to large masses ecommerce websites tend to offer several exciting deals on various iPhone models leading to a tangible reduction in their prices. And now something similar has happened with the latest Apple iPhone 14. You can get the phone without paying the full price on Flipkart. Here is all you need to know about the iPhone 14 price drop offers.

    The iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 79900. However, you can grab the phone by paying a lot less on Flipkart today by availing the offers. The iPhone 14 is available on ecommerce platform at a discounted rate and you can avail exchange and bank offers too. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the phone worth Rs. 79900 can be purchased for just Rs. 48999.

    iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Discount

    Flipkart is offering a discount of 9 percent on the 128GB storage variant of iPhone 14. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has been reduced from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 71999. Wondering how you can bring the price of the phone under Rs. 50000? You will have to opt for the exchange and bank offers for the same.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDJVSDMY

    iPhone 14 on Flipkart: Exchange and bank offer

    The iPhone 14 is available with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 23000 on Flipkart. In order to avail the offer, all you need to have is an old smartphone in a good working condition, so that it can fetch you maximum benefits. On getting the maximum amount on exchange, the price of the iPhone 14 can come down to Rs. 48999 (71999-23000).

    Coming to the bank offers, Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 4000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card, Debit Card and Credit Card EMI Transactions.

    First Published Date: 23 Feb, 10:18 IST
    Home Mobile News Save 23000 along with 9% discount on iPhone 14 NOW; Check offer details here
