    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Steal deal! iPhone 14 price takes a big hit; Buy it for 56999 on Amazon

    The newest Apple flagship, the iPhone 14, could be yours for the price of an iPhone 12. Check out the Amazon offer details here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 13:43 IST
    5 Best high-performance phones you cannot ignore; iPhone 14 Pro Max, Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/6 A high-performance smartphone can be very important for many users. Whether you’re a creator, someone who likes to edit videos on the go or someone who is into heavy gaming, you need smartphones that can run all these heavy tasks. Check our list. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max features a new “Dynamic Island” notch on a stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by the new A16 Bionic paired with up to 1TB storage. The iPhone 14 Pro Max has a triple camera setup with a new 48MP primary sensor at the back.   (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, one of the most powerful chipsets available. Paired with Android 13 based OneUI 5.1 OS and a 2X AMOLED display, this smartphone will not shy away no matter what you throw at it.  (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with the Tensor G2 chipset which promises faster Voice assistance: live translation, Google Assistant, and voice typing. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary camera, a 48MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The entire camera system is powered by Google’s AI processing system. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It features an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, a feature which is on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless turbo charging support.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a foldable smartphone from Samsung which features stunning cameras which are capable of 8K recording, the highest recording resolution available on a smartphone. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 also offers an all-day battery life with 45W fast charging capability.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 14
    View all Images
    The iPhone 14 can be yours with a heavy discount on Amazon. (HT Tech)

    A stunning deal is live on the iPhone 14 where this flagship from Apple could be yours at a steal price. Apple's new iPhone 14 comes in at 6.1 inches, making it strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 13. The smartphone also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13 as well as better photography thanks to Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset.

    With this Amazon offer, the iPhone 14 can be yours for Rs. 56999, which is nearly the price of an iPhone 12! The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to the discount. So, check out the details of this Amazon offer on the iPhone 14 here.

    iPhone 14 discount

    Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 56999! Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

    iPhone 14 trade-in offer

    In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

    You can get up to Rs. 15000 off on the iPhone 14, lowering its price to just Rs. 56999. Moreover, Amazon has one more offer in store for its customers.

    B0BDJ7P6NG

    iPhone 14 Bank offers

    You can also take advantage of this amazing bank offer to reduce the price even further! Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on IDBI Bank Card transactions.

    So, hurry up and grab the iPhone 14 now!

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 13:43 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Steal deal! iPhone 14 price takes a big hit; Buy it for 56999 on Amazon
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba