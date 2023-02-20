Steal deal! iPhone 14 price takes a big hit; Buy it for 56999 on Amazon

A stunning deal is live on the iPhone 14 where this flagship from Apple could be yours at a steal price. Apple's new iPhone 14 comes in at 6.1 inches, making it strikingly similar to last year's iPhone 13. The smartphone also gets improved battery life and slightly better cameras over the iPhone 13 as well as better photography thanks to Apple's new Photonic Engine powered by the improved A15 Bionic chipset.

With this Amazon offer, the iPhone 14 can be yours for Rs. 56999, which is nearly the price of an iPhone 12! The e-commerce platform is offering bank benefits and exchange offers in addition to the discount. So, check out the details of this Amazon offer on the iPhone 14 here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900, the iPhone 14 could be in your pocket for just Rs. 56999! Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 71999, giving customers an initial discount of 10 percent.

You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

You can get up to Rs. 15000 off on the iPhone 14, lowering its price to just Rs. 56999. Moreover, Amazon has one more offer in store for its customers.

iPhone 14 Bank offers

You can also take advantage of this amazing bank offer to reduce the price even further! Get 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 2000 on HSBC Credit Card EMI transactions and 7.5 percent off up to Rs. 1000 on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI transactions. Moreover, get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 500 on IDBI Bank Card transactions.

So, hurry up and grab the iPhone 14 now!