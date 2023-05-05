Steal deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price slashed to just 43749 on Flipkart

If you're searching for a 5G smartphone which offers flagship performance, big display and great battery life, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. This premium smartphone from Samsung packs all the internals of the Samsung Galaxy S22 in a bigger form factor. So, if you love phones with big screens, it could be one of the best options to go for. With the reveal of Android 14 on the horizon, you can experience all the new features coming to android with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

With Flipkart's offers, the price of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has taken a dive and you can buy it right now for just Rs. 43749 on the e-commerce platform. Here's how.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 43749. Here's how.

Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 32000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 43749!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions. Get 10 percent on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.