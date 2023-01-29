Stellar offer! iPhone 14 Plus price cut to 54099 from 89900 on Flipkart

iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than before! Check out Flipkart’s stellar offer to nab it for just Rs. 54099.

Waiting for the iPhone 14 Plus price drop? Here's the right moment! Flipkart is currently hosting Mobile Phones Electronics Sale which will be live till January 31. The sale brings down the price of the premium and first non-Pro iPhone that features a 6.7-inch display. Moreover, it also offers better battery life, as Apple says it offers 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14. While the rest of the features are in-line with the standard iPhone 14. With the Flipkart offer, you will be able to enjoy this premium smartphone at a whopping discount. Check out the iPhone 14 Plus offer details here.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

The retail price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 89900. But there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this Sale, you get a flat Rs. 12901 off on the Plus iPhone for the first time. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 76999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too high, you can drop it further with some extra effort!

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJ7P6NG

Flipkart also has some great bank offers. One of the best and most massive discounts is available with KOTAK Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions which will let you enjoy an Rs. 1500 discount. This will further knock down the iPhone 14 Plus price to just Rs. 75499.

iPhone 14 Plus deal with the exchange offer

Moreover, Flipkart also has some cool exchange offers. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Just visit either the website of Flipkart and search for the iPhone 14 Plus and select the colour and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on “Buy with Exchange” and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.

The addition of bank offers, price cuts, and exchange offers can help you get the iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 54099. However, the discounted price will vary depending on your old smartphone, hence, you should check the discount beforehand.