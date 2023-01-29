    Trending News

    Stellar offer! iPhone 14 Plus price cut to 54099 from 89900 on Flipkart

    iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than before! Check out Flipkart’s stellar offer to nab it for just Rs. 54099.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 09:51 IST
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus Quick Look: Big screen experience for iPhone fans
    image caption
    1/5 The iPhone 14 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. You get it is the same colour variants as the iPhone 14. And the display notch is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets two 12MP cameras on its back (main and ultrawide). Sensor shift stabilisation and Photonic Engine promise better photography and videography on the iPhone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    3/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets a big battery which Apple promises to deliver the best battery life on any iPhone. The 6.7-inch display also makes the phone almost as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    4/5 The iPhone 14 Plus relies on the A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM. That makes it as powerful as last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 The main reason to get the iPhone 14 Plus is its 6.7-inch display. Apple is still using a 60Hz OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision support. Not the smoothest display yet and the display notch is still present here. That 2000 nits of peak brightness is also not present here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    Flipkart’s amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 54099! Here’s how you can get it cheap. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Waiting for the iPhone 14 Plus price drop? Here's the right moment! Flipkart is currently hosting Mobile Phones Electronics Sale which will be live till January 31. The sale brings down the price of the premium and first non-Pro iPhone that features a 6.7-inch display. Moreover, it also offers better battery life, as Apple says it offers 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14. While the rest of the features are in-line with the standard iPhone 14. With the Flipkart offer, you will be able to enjoy this premium smartphone at a whopping discount. Check out the iPhone 14 Plus offer details here.

    iPhone 14 Plus price cut

    The retail price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128GB on Flipkart is Rs. 89900. But there is a surreal discount on the smartphone. Under this Sale, you get a flat Rs. 12901 off on the Plus iPhone for the first time. After this discount, you only have to pay Rs. 76999. This part of the deal comes without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. But if you still find this price a bit too high, you can drop it further with some extra effort!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B0BDJ7P6NG

    Flipkart also has some great bank offers. One of the best and most massive discounts is available with KOTAK Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions which will let you enjoy an Rs. 1500 discount. This will further knock down the iPhone 14 Plus price to just Rs. 75499.

    iPhone 14 Plus deal with the exchange offer

    Moreover, Flipkart also has some cool exchange offers. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Just visit either the website of Flipkart and search for the iPhone 14 Plus and select the colour and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on “Buy with Exchange” and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount.

    The addition of bank offers, price cuts, and exchange offers can help you get the iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 54099. However, the discounted price will vary depending on your old smartphone, hence, you should check the discount beforehand.

    29 Jan
