Stunning! iPhone 14 Plus price falls to new low; Save up to 29101 on Amazon

Apple had decided to replace its mini iPhone with the super-sized iPhone 14 Plus in 2022. The new iPhone variant features a 6.7-inch display making it as big as the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you are considering getting this premium iPhone, then you will be glad to know that Amazon has just slashed its price to a new low to ensure that you save a huge amount. Wondering how? All thanks to Amazon's price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals. Check out this iPhone 14 Plus deal.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

The iPhone 14 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon. However, you can get it for just Rs. 60799. Initially, Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, giving you a huge discount. To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and bank offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Amazon is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. You can get Rs. 2000 instant discount on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda credit card users can get up to Rs. 1500 discount.

B0BDK62STN

Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18200 as a discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 18200 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as a trade-in value.

This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 60799 after the bank offers, exchange deal, and price cut offered by Amazon.

iPhone 14 Plus: What's special?

Apart from the large display, it also offers better battery life. Apple says it offers 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14. While the rest of the features are in-line with the standard iPhone 14. That means, it packs the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup.