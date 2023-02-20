    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Stunning! iPhone 14 Plus price falls to new low; Save up to 29101 on Amazon

    iPhone 14 Plus has just received a new price tag in this Amazon deal. You will be able to save up to Rs. 29101, here’s how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 20 2023, 15:08 IST
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus Quick Look: Big screen experience for iPhone fans
    image caption
    1/5 The iPhone 14 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. You get it is the same colour variants as the iPhone 14. And the display notch is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets two 12MP cameras on its back (main and ultrawide). Sensor shift stabilisation and Photonic Engine promise better photography and videography on the iPhone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    3/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets a big battery which Apple promises to deliver the best battery life on any iPhone. The 6.7-inch display also makes the phone almost as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Plus
    4/5 The iPhone 14 Plus relies on the A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM. That makes it as powerful as last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 The main reason to get the iPhone 14 Plus is its 6.7-inch display. Apple is still using a 60Hz OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision support. Not the smoothest display yet and the display notch is still present here. That 2000 nits of peak brightness is also not present here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    View all Images
    Amazon's amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 60799! Here’s how you can get it this cheap. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Apple had decided to replace its mini iPhone with the super-sized iPhone 14 Plus in 2022. The new iPhone variant features a 6.7-inch display making it as big as the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you are considering getting this premium iPhone, then you will be glad to know that Amazon has just slashed its price to a new low to ensure that you save a huge amount. Wondering how? All thanks to Amazon's price cut, bank offers, and exchange deals. Check out this iPhone 14 Plus deal.

    iPhone 14 Plus price cut

    The iPhone 14 Plus was originally priced at Rs. 89900 on Amazon. However, you can get it for just Rs. 60799. Initially, Amazon has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to Rs. 80999, giving you a huge discount. To drive the price down even further, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and bank offers.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Amazon is also offering bank offers to make the deal even better. You can get Rs. 2000 instant discount on HSBC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. Bank of Baroda credit card users can get up to Rs. 1500 discount.

    B0BDK62STN

    Amazon is offering up to Rs. 18200 as a discount on the iPhone 14 Plus if you trade in your old smartphone. That means if you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get up to Rs. 18200 off on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus as a trade-in value.

    This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down to just Rs. 60799 after the bank offers, exchange deal, and price cut offered by Amazon.

    iPhone 14 Plus: What's special?

    Apart from the large display, it also offers better battery life. Apple says it offers 26 hours of constant video playback, which is 6 hours more than the standard iPhone 14. While the rest of the features are in-line with the standard iPhone 14. That means, it packs the A15 Bionic chipset and dual-camera setup.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 20 Feb, 15:06 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Stunning! iPhone 14 Plus price falls to new low; Save up to 29101 on Amazon
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba