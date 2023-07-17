Super-saving deal! iPhone 12 price drops from Rs. 80900 to Rs. 66999 on Amazon

Missed the Amazon Prime Day sale? Worry not, because Amazon is still offering amazing deals and discounts on its products. We came across the Apple iPhone 12, which is available with a huge price cut on Amazon.

Before getting into details, let's first look at its amazing features and specifications.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a ceramic shield that protects the screen. It comes in three storage capacities starting from 64 GB to 256 GB. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. Additionally, it features a dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP wide camera along with a selfie camera of 12 MP. Notably, the iPhone 12 will also receive the latest features with iOS 17.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

All amazing features but what about the price? Let us check out the price and discounts

Apple iPhone 12 discount

According to Amazon, The original price of the iPhone is Rs. 80900, however, from Amazon you can get it for only Rs. 66999, giving you a huge discount of 17 percent.

Note that the offer is available on the 256GB variant of iPhone 12.

That's not it, you can get additional off by utilizing bank offers and amazing exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.44940. Additionally, get flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 44940.

You can also avail exchange deals and further reduce the price of Apple iPhone 12 and get up to Rs.55000 off. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone with the iPhone 12. Although the exchange value will be set based on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. Make sure that your phone is in good working condition and it should not have any dents or cracks on the screen or the body.