Super-saving deal! iPhone 12 price drops from Rs. 80900 to Rs. 66999 on Amazon

Amazon prime day sale might have ended but this amazing discount is still available on the Apple iPhone 12.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 17 2023, 15:52 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 13 to iPhone 12–top 5 iPhone deals you must check out
image caption
1/5 One of the best deals during the sale is the one on iPhone 14. Flipkart has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 65999 with a flat discount of Rs. 13901. Plus, up to Rs. 1000 off on cards and a maximum Rs. 20000 discount via exchange deal. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus price slashed by 17 percent! It is available for Rs. 73999 against the original Rs. 89900 on sale. Similarly like iPhone 14, you can get several other bank and exchange deal benefits to get it for just Rs. 52999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another best option is the iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900. However, Flipkart has announced a huge price cut to Rs. 59999 from Rs. 69900. Well, you can grab it for Rs. 38999 after applying all the offers! (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iPhone 12 - 5G iPhone at an affordable price! The iPhone 12 64GB worth Rs. 59900 is available at Rs. 53999 during the Flipkart sale. Don’t worry, you can further drop the prices via bank offers and exchange deals.  (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 iPhone 11 at a much more affordable price than before! It is available at Rs. 38999 against the original price of Rs. 43900. Moreover, with bank card deals and exchange offers, you can get it for just Rs. 17999.  (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 12 is available with a huge price cut on Amazon! (HT Tech)

Missed the Amazon Prime Day sale? Worry not, because Amazon is still offering amazing deals and discounts on its products. We came across the Apple iPhone 12, which is available with a huge price cut on Amazon.

Before getting into details, let's first look at its amazing features and specifications.

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a ceramic shield that protects the screen. It comes in three storage capacities starting from 64 GB to 256 GB. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. Additionally, it features a dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP wide camera along with a selfie camera of 12 MP. Notably, the iPhone 12 will also receive the latest features with iOS 17.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

All amazing features but what about the price? Let us check out the price and discounts

Apple iPhone 12 discount

According to Amazon, The original price of the iPhone is Rs. 80900, however, from Amazon you can get it for only Rs. 66999, giving you a huge discount of 17 percent.

Note that the offer is available on the 256GB variant of iPhone 12.

That's not it, you can get additional off by utilizing bank offers and amazing exchange deals. Check out to know more.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs.44940. Additionally, get flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 44940.

You can also avail exchange deals and further reduce the price of Apple iPhone 12 and get up to Rs.55000 off. All you need to do is exchange your old smartphone with the iPhone 12. Although the exchange value will be set based on the model and working condition of your old smartphone. Make sure that your phone is in good working condition and it should not have any dents or cracks on the screen or the body.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 15:52 IST
Home Mobile News Super-saving deal! iPhone 12 price drops from Rs. 80900 to Rs. 66999 on Amazon
