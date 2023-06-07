Sweet deal! This Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut will let you save BIG amount; Huge 19% discount offered

Typically, big discounts on smartphones are only offered for older models or midrange devices that have gone through several sales cycles. It's rare to see newly launched phones receive substantial price cuts. Nevertheless, if you're in the market for a smartphone upgrade, there's a unique opportunity to save a significant amount. You can now take advantage of an exceptional deal that allows you to purchase a relatively new premium smartphone at a discounted price. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, 256GB variant, has some exciting offers that will allow you to save thousands.

But first, let us take a look at what the phone offers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999. But, there is a big price cut on the smartphone. As per the details of this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut offer, you get a flat 19 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 22000 off on the Samsung flagship. After this discount, you only need to pay Rs. 94999. This deal can be claimed without any trade-ins, bank offers, or any other third-party discounts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 exchange offer

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30800 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Bank offers

On purchasing the smartphone with an HDFC Bank credit card, you will get a flat Rs. 5000 discount. This discount will be on top of the Rs. 22000 discount you are already getting. You can also get Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Bank debit cards as well if you opt for the EMI option.