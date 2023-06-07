Sweet deal! This Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut will let you save BIG amount; Huge 19% discount offered

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a massive price cut on Amazon as it gets a flat 19 percent discount. Check the details of the deal here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 07 2023, 12:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23
Know the details of this cool Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S23
Know the details of this cool Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut. (HT Tech)

Typically, big discounts on smartphones are only offered for older models or midrange devices that have gone through several sales cycles. It's rare to see newly launched phones receive substantial price cuts. Nevertheless, if you're in the market for a smartphone upgrade, there's a unique opportunity to save a significant amount. You can now take advantage of an exceptional deal that allows you to purchase a relatively new premium smartphone at a discounted price. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, 256GB variant, has some exciting offers that will allow you to save thousands.

But first, let us take a look at what the phone offers. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus gets a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The camera comes with features such as enhanced nightography, multi-frame video processing, and more. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery coupled with up to 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut on Amazon

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 8GB + 256GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 116999. But, there is a big price cut on the smartphone. As per the details of this Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut offer, you get a flat 19 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 22000 off on the Samsung flagship. After this discount, you only need to pay Rs. 94999. This deal can be claimed without any trade-ins, bank offers, or any other third-party discounts.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 exchange offer

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 30800 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need a recent and expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange.

B09SH88XFC

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Bank offers

On purchasing the smartphone with an HDFC Bank credit card, you will get a flat Rs. 5000 discount. This discount will be on top of the Rs. 22000 discount you are already getting. You can also get Rs. 5000 discount on HDFC Bank debit cards as well if you opt for the EMI option.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jun, 12:42 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Sweet deal! This Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price cut will let you save BIG amount; Huge 19% discount offered
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!
Fort Solis
Apple Mac user? Psychological sci-fi thriller Fort Solis coming to you
Valorant
Valorant DOWN! Thousands of users left frustrated as servers become unresponsive
BGMI
BGMI Rising tournament begins! Know schedule, teams, prizes and more
BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too

    Trending News

    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets