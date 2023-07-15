The newly introduced Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is on sale now!

By: HT TECH
Jul 15 2023, 14:04 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
Samsung's Galaxy M34 5G has 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ Super AMOLED display elevates the viewing experience, (Samsung)

Were you looking for a decent, in-budget phone to buy? Don't worry You can now buy the latest smartphone added to Samsung- Galaxy M series. Samsung's Galaxy M34 5G, the latest addition to the highly popular Galaxy M series, is set to hit the Indian market on July 15, 2023. It has a plethora of best-in-class features, an elegant design, a robust battery, and a good performance.

Features

Galaxy M34 5G is poised to "revolutionize" smartphone photography with its 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera and flagship Nightography feature, the company said. Its 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ Super AMOLED display elevates the viewing experience, while the segment-leading 6000mAh battery ensures extended browsing, gaming, and binge-watching sessions. Powered by the super-efficient 5nm-based Exynos 1280 chipset, the device delivers power-packed performance.

But that's not all! Galaxy M34 5G comes with exciting Galaxy features. The Voice Focus feature minimizes background noise during voice and video calls, enabling crystal-clear conversations. Fun Mode offers 16 inbuilt lens effects, and Monster Shot 2.0 lets users capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot. The smartphone also boasts immersive audio capability powered by Dolby Atmos. With Samsung Wallet and top-notch defense-grade Knox Security, consumers can rest assured of a secure experience.

Moreover, Samsung is providing four generations of OS updates and up to five years of security updates, ensuring users enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for years to come.

Price and availability

As for the memory variants, Galaxy M34 5G comes in three stunning colors – Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue. It will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com, and selected retail stores starting July 15, 2023. To sweeten the deal, an introductory offer presents the 6+128GB variant at an all-inclusive price of Rs.16999 and the 8+128GB variant at Rs.18999 with select bank cards. Customers can also take advantage of attractive 9 Month No Cost EMI offers while purchasing the Galaxy M34 5G.

First Published Date: 15 Jul, 14:04 IST
