Thinnest bezels ever? iPhone 15 Pro Max to get a MAJOR display boost

The rumours surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 series are starting to gather pace with new leaks reporting rumoured features and specifications almost every day. As a result, high anticipation is building around Apple's next flagship series. A recent leak has suggested that the iPhone 15 series, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max in particular is set to get a display boost, one which could shatter records.

Thinnest bezels

A recent leak has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is all set to break the record by getting thinnest bezels of any smartphone ever. According to a report by leakster Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get bezels as thin as 1.55mm. The same leakster had previously revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a “titanium alloy middle frame with a frosted process."

Currently, the Xiaomi 13 Pro holds the record for the thinnest bezels on the smartphone with bezels as thin as 1.81mm, though this rumour means that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could surpass that.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Ice Universe revealed in a tweet, "iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm."

iPhone 15 Pro models: Other rumoured features

Another leak revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a display brighter than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with a claimed brightness of up to 2500 nits, according to tweets by ShrimpApple Pro and OreXda. It could also feature a Samsung manufactured M13 display panel which would be two generations ahead of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's display, according to leakster chunvn8888.

The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to have the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to get a new periscope camera along with other camera upgrades.