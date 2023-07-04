Two new iPhone 15 colours leaked! iPhone 15 Pro to get an exclusive option

Planning to get the iPhone 15 on launch? You could get it in stunning new colours, according to a new report.

The iPhone 15 series will reportedly come in two new colours. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Prior to the launch of the iPhone XR, Apple's smartphones were known for their modest colours, but iconic design. However, that all changed as Apple revealed an iPhone in not just Black, White, and Product Red, but also Blue, Coral, and Yellow, providing Apple enthusiasts a choice of subtle and flashy colours to choose from. The trend has since continued with Apple offering the standard iPhone models in several colour options. If reports are to be believed, Apple is planning to introduce not one but two more colour options with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone 15 Pro makeover

Back in February, a report by 9to5Mac revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro was tipped to come in a new and “exclusive” dark red colour. This report has now been corroborated by another source. A new post on the Chinese platform Weibo (via 9to5Mac) reveals that a new crimson shade is in the works for the iPhone 15 Pro. The new colour could be a little lighter than the deep purple shade of the iPhone 14 Pro. While this news comes from an unofficial source, the same account correctly predicted iPhone 14 Pro's Deep Purple shade last year.

Every year, Apple keeps colours reserved for the Pro model in its iPhone lineup. iPhone 12 had Pacific Blue, iPhone 13 Pro came in Sierra Blue and the latest iPhone 14 Pro comes in Space Black and Deep Purple shades.

New colour for standard models

The report further states that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to get a new colour too with the Mint shade making a possible comeback. Known simply as Green, Apple introduced this colour with the iPhone 11 and carried it over to the iPhone 12. However, it was discontinued with the arrival of the iPhone 13 which featured a darker shade of green.

This means we now know about three possible colour options for the standard models of the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup, with 9to5Mac previously reporting about light blue and pink colour options being tested.

First Published Date: 04 Jul, 11:03 IST
