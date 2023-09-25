Icon

Upcoming smartphones till 2024: From Google Pixel 8 to iPhone 16, check them out now

Want to know about the upcoming smartphone launches? Check out the list of new launches till 2024, from the Google Pixel 8 series to the iPhone 16 series.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2023, 13:06 IST
List of upcoming smartphone launches till 2024. (Apple)

The year 2023 has been a year of new technology and great innovation. We have completed almost 9 months of the year and three are still left, which means there is more to come. Additionally, the upcoming new year has plans for even greater advancement in technology. This year we saw some of revolutionary launches such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, iPhone 15 series, Nothing Phone 2, and more. Now, the smartphone launches in the coming months are even more exciting for people who are waiting for the right opportunity to invest in a feature-filled smartphone. Check out the list of upcoming smartphone launches till 2024.

List of new smartphone launches of 2023/2024

  1. Google Pixel 8 series: Google will be launching its new generation of Pixel smartphones with massive upgrades on October 4, 2023. It is expected that the Pixel 8 series may get a new camera sensor and an upgraded chipset.

2. OnePlus V Fold and V Flip: OnePlus has also planned to launch its first-ever foldable series this October. According to the Pocket Lint report, these new foldable phones are expected to be similar to Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip.

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: This is the most awaited Samsung smartphone which is set to be launched by the end of 2023 or early 2024. First, it was rumoured to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event 2023.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

4. Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Samsung fans are excited about the launch of its S-series. It is expected to be launched in February 2024. It may come with an improved processor and camera.

5. Microsoft Surface Duo 3: Microsoft may launch its third generation of Surface Duo next year which may be similar to the functionality of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

6. Xiaomi 14 series: This will be the new generation of Xiaomi flagship smartphone that is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and improved camera sensor.

7. OnePlus 12: Next year, OnePlus may also launch its flagship smartphone which is rumoured to feature a periscope zoom lens, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and more.

8. Google Pixel 8a: Recently its design was leaked which showcased a new curved look. It is expected to be launched at the Google I/O 2024. It is expected to feature a Tensor G3 chip for improved performance.

9. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6: As of now, the leaks about the new generation Samsung foldables are very few but it is rumoured that they might feature a new aspect ratio.

10. iPhone 16 series: Just before the launch of the iPhone 15 series, we started hearing rumours about the iPhone 16. This Apple iPhone series may include an “Ultra” version.

11. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold FE and Z Flip FE: According to Pocket Lint, Samsung might be working on affordable foldable with this new series which may compete with brands like Motorola.

These are some of the expected launches that we may see till 2024. However, these are all based on rumours and we will keep you updated with the latest developments.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 13:06 IST
