Vishal Bharadwaj shot his newest film on iPhone 14 Pro! Watch Fursat here

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently considered one of the best, if not the best, smartphones for video recording. Apple itself has made big claims for the same and after our extensive review spanning three months, we agree with Cupertino. But how good is the iPhone 14 Pro really? Can you shoot a move out of it? Renowned film director Vishal Bharadwaj has just proven the same with his newest short film Fursat. The musical film is based on the concept of time travel and has been entirely shot on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Fursat is currently available to watch for free on Apple's YouTube channel and you can watch it right now. The film cast consists of prominent Bollywood entities, including award winning director Vishal Bhardwaj at the helm, directing young actor Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Other than a gripping storyline, the main highlight of the movie is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro that was used to shoot the entire thing! Yes, that very iPhone that is probably resting in your pocket.

Vishal Bharadwaj movie shot on iPhone 14 Pro

The film is a musical love story with a gripping plot, which we aren't revealing here; you should watch it right now. The director, however, had a lot to say about this camera and how it surprised his crew during the shoot.

“A traditional film camera comes with 10 people, 3 attendants and 10 boxes of lenses… you can't move around. You can't be quick. iPhone liberated me in that sense,” says Vishal Bharadwaj.

“Action mode was the biggest surprise for me. In Fursat, we've covered a lot of things in Action mode. If you see the raw footage, the visual is so jarring and destabilised. On Action mode, it's so smooth. You have to see it to believe it,” he added.

The iPhone 14 Pro had seen some massive upgrades last September over its predecessor, the highlight being the new 48MP main camera sensor and the Action Mode. The Action Mode is a new mode made with increased stability in mind, using digital tricks and the OIS for stable shots.

“I've never had this kind of scale in my films ever before. And this can tell you about the scale iPhone can achieve. As a device, it's taking you out of the limitations which we had when we were growing up. We didn't have the luxury which iPhone is providing every budding filmmaker today,” said Vishal.