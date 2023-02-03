    Trending News

    Vishal Bharadwaj shot his newest film on iPhone 14 Pro! Watch Fursat here

    Vishal Bharadwaj just released his newest short film shot on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. Here is everything you need to know.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 03 2023, 11:59 IST
    iPhone 14 Pro Max: It is HERE, and we take a quick look
    image caption
    1/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max brings a new 48MP main camera in addition to the new 12MP ultrawide camera and the same old 12MP 3X telephoto camera. The front 12MP camera has an autofocus lens system.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max retains almost the same design as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Deep Purple colour variant is the new colour this here; we have got the Gold version with us. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the new 4nm A16 Bionic chip that promises marginal performance gains over the A15 Bionic. AnTuTu scores show a performance gain of 28 percent in graphics and 19 percent in CPU. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz. The 1Hz mode allows for an Always On Display for the first time on an iPhone and you can see your widgets as well as wallpaper. Peak brightness levels go up to 2000 nits. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 iPhone 14 Pro Max gets rid of the notch in favour of a pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Other than masking the cutouts, it changes shape to accommodate the icons and widgets. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    6/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at a price of Rs. 139,900 in India for the 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 189,900 for the 1TB version.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    View all Images
    Fursat, a short film by Vishal Bharadwaj, has been shot entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro.

    The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is currently considered one of the best, if not the best, smartphones for video recording. Apple itself has made big claims for the same and after our extensive review spanning three months, we agree with Cupertino. But how good is the iPhone 14 Pro really? Can you shoot a move out of it? Renowned film director Vishal Bharadwaj has just proven the same with his newest short film Fursat. The musical film is based on the concept of time travel and has been entirely shot on the iPhone 14 Pro.

    Fursat is currently available to watch for free on Apple's YouTube channel and you can watch it right now. The film cast consists of prominent Bollywood entities, including award winning director Vishal Bhardwaj at the helm, directing young actor Ishaan Khattar and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Other than a gripping storyline, the main highlight of the movie is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro that was used to shoot the entire thing! Yes, that very iPhone that is probably resting in your pocket.

    Vishal Bharadwaj movie shot on iPhone 14 Pro

    The film is a musical love story with a gripping plot, which we aren't revealing here; you should watch it right now. The director, however, had a lot to say about this camera and how it surprised his crew during the shoot.

    “A traditional film camera comes with 10 people, 3 attendants and 10 boxes of lenses… you can't move around. You can't be quick. iPhone liberated me in that sense,” says Vishal Bharadwaj.

    “Action mode was the biggest surprise for me. In Fursat, we've covered a lot of things in Action mode. If you see the raw footage, the visual is so jarring and destabilised. On Action mode, it's so smooth. You have to see it to believe it,” he added.

    The iPhone 14 Pro had seen some massive upgrades last September over its predecessor, the highlight being the new 48MP main camera sensor and the Action Mode. The Action Mode is a new mode made with increased stability in mind, using digital tricks and the OIS for stable shots.

    “I've never had this kind of scale in my films ever before. And this can tell you about the scale iPhone can achieve. As a device, it's taking you out of the limitations which we had when we were growing up. We didn't have the luxury which iPhone is providing every budding filmmaker today,” said Vishal.

    First Published Date: 03 Feb, 11:59 IST
