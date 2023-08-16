Waiting for the iOS 17 update? This is when it can arrive on your iPhone

We first saw a glimpse into the next major OS update for iPhones, iOS 17, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Ever since then, many iPhone users across the globe have been waiting to try their hands on the new features and check out the upgrades that it will bring. And after a few phases of developer beta testing, iOS 17 has entered public beta. This means that the global release of the stable version is not too far away. But just how long do people have to wait to get it? Apple has not released any official timeline, however, there is still a way to know the approximate date for its release.

If you take a look at the historic trends for iOS updates throughout the years, you will quickly notice that there is a pattern. For most years, Apple introduces the new operating system during the WWDC in June. And what about its release? The global release of the OS also follows a similar pattern and is usually rolled out within a week after the launch of new iPhones. So, this means we just need to know when the iPhone 15 series will be launched this year to figure out the iOS 17 public rollout timeline. A few interesting leaks have given us some insight.

iOS 17: Possible release date

According to a report by Apple tipster and Bloomberg's chief correspondent Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 series will be launched at the Apple September event, which can be held on either September 12 or September 13.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Further, another report by 9to5Mac says that he Apple event can be held on September 13. While the report did not take any names, it mentioned that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

If these leaks are to be believed then September 13 could be when the new iPhone 15 series is unveiled. Keeping the historical pattern in mind, iOS 17 update can then be rolled out by September 20 to all iPhone users in a phased manner.

So, there you have it. Provided that things go as per these leaks, you should have the global stable version of iOS 17 on your iPhone by September 20. However, it is important to remember that all the information here is based on leaks and no official confirmation of the same has been received. That's why, make sure to take this information with a pinch of salt, and wait for the official announcement by Apple to really know the release date for iOS 17.