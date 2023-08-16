Waiting for the iOS 17 update? This is when it can arrive on your iPhone

As new beta updates for the iOS 17 are rolled out, many iPhone owners are waiting for the arrival of its global rollout. We take a look at when it may finally be released.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 17:43 IST
Apple iOS 17 public beta out! Check India-specific features
Apple iOS
1/7 Apple has released the public beta of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, enabling users to test these platforms before their official launch. These updates bring several India-specific features, enhancing the user experience on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV.  (Apple)
image caption
2/7 Language support: Bilingual Siri experience in iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 allows users to interact with Siri using a mix of English and Hindi, expanding language support for various activities. (Apple)
image caption
3/7 iPhone keyboard: iOS 17 introduces transliteration keyboards for major Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, facilitating seamless communication between English and regional languages. (Pexels)
image caption
4/7 Quality of life updates in iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS include the ability to sign into Apple ID using a phone number and an extended call history feature in the Phone app. (Pexels)
image caption
5/7 Full page screenshot in Safari: iOS 17 and iPadOS allow users to capture full-page screenshots in Safari, Mail, and Notes, with options to save them as images or PDFs. Additionally, message filtering options are available on iPad. (Pixabay)
image caption
6/7 Punjabi text with a dictionary icon: The iOS 17, iPadOS, and macOS updates feature a built-in dictionary in Punjabi, enabling users to easily access definitions of words and phrases. (Apple)
image caption
7/7 By introducing these India-specific features, Apple aims to provide a more inclusive and personalised experience for its users in India. The public beta release allows users to explore and test these new functionalities before the official launch, creating anticipation for the upcoming commercial release on these platforms later this year. (Apple)
Apple
View all Images
Know when the iOS 17 update will finally appear on your iPhone. (AP)

We first saw a glimpse into the next major OS update for iPhones, iOS 17, at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. Ever since then, many iPhone users across the globe have been waiting to try their hands on the new features and check out the upgrades that it will bring. And after a few phases of developer beta testing, iOS 17 has entered public beta. This means that the global release of the stable version is not too far away. But just how long do people have to wait to get it? Apple has not released any official timeline, however, there is still a way to know the approximate date for its release.

If you take a look at the historic trends for iOS updates throughout the years, you will quickly notice that there is a pattern. For most years, Apple introduces the new operating system during the WWDC in June. And what about its release? The global release of the OS also follows a similar pattern and is usually rolled out within a week after the launch of new iPhones. So, this means we just need to know when the iPhone 15 series will be launched this year to figure out the iOS 17 public rollout timeline. A few interesting leaks have given us some insight.

iOS 17: Possible release date

According to a report by Apple tipster and Bloomberg's chief correspondent Mark Gurman, the iPhone 15 series will be launched at the Apple September event, which can be held on either September 12 or September 13.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Further, another report by 9to5Mac says that he Apple event can be held on September 13. While the report did not take any names, it mentioned that mobile carriers in the US have been asking employees to not take the day off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.

If these leaks are to be believed then September 13 could be when the new iPhone 15 series is unveiled. Keeping the historical pattern in mind, iOS 17 update can then be rolled out by September 20 to all iPhone users in a phased manner.

So, there you have it. Provided that things go as per these leaks, you should have the global stable version of iOS 17 on your iPhone by September 20. However, it is important to remember that all the information here is based on leaks and no official confirmation of the same has been received. That's why, make sure to take this information with a pinch of salt, and wait for the official announcement by Apple to really know the release date for iOS 17.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 17:43 IST
Home Mobile News Waiting for the iOS 17 update? This is when it can arrive on your iPhone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Wordle
Digital puzzle games might be good for memory in older adults: Study
PlayStation 5
PS5 Slim video surfaces hinting at new design; Know what’s coming
Check out all the GTA V cheat codes to make your gaming experience fun and easy.
Best GTA V cheat codes for PC, PS5, and Xbox; Check the list
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets