Want iPhone 14 Plus? Get discount of Rs. 11000 NOW on JioMart

JioMart's Mobiles and Electronics Fest is live and is offering amazing deals on mobile phones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Realme, among others. The sale will end on February 26 and includes discounts from partnered banks, as well as an additional 10 percent discount for using Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and more. If you are planning to buy an iPhone, you can take full advantage of the fest to grab the iPhone model of your choice. Meanwhile, it can be known that the iPhone 14 Plus from the latest iPhone 14 series is currently available at a discounted price on JioMart. Check the price and offer details here.

The 128GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus having a market price of Rs. 89900 is available at a discount of 12 percent for Rs. 78900. This means that you will be able to save a flat Rs. 11000 on the device. Meanwhile, the 256GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is available on JioMart for Rs. 88900 against Rs. 99900 as part of the sale. However, JioMart is not offering any exchange offer on the device.

It can be known that Apple launched the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event in September 2022. The four models launched under the iPhone 14 series include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJQHJZZ

The iPhone 14 Plus is being offered by Apple in several colour options including Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. Coming to the features and specifications, all the models of the iPhone 14 series include Apple's Super Retina XDR display, a 12-megapixel selfie camera, and an IP68 rating. While, the iPhone 14 Plus gets a 6.7‑inch display, is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset and is available in three storage variants - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.