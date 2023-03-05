With iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, Apple to do a FIRST in 16 years

The first ever iPhone was launched back in 2007. Since then, Apple has continued to bring big upgrades and design changes in every new iPhone launched since then. Now, the iPhone 15 series is creating excitement for all Apple fans- launch is expected in the second half of the year. Several leaks and renders have surfaced on the internet over the last couple of months. The latest report by 9to5Mac claims that Apple is set to do a first with the iPhone 15 Pro models this year.

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have new unified volume buttons along with a “pressing type” mute button, 9to5Mac quoted sources as saying. Notably, the mute switch is being replaced on an iPhone for the first time in the last 16 years. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are reportedly set to replace the traditional volume up and volume down buttons with a single button that functions both ways, the report mentioned.

According to early rumours, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, similar to the iPhone 7's Home button, which will use pressure sensitivity instead of physical movement. It is suggested that the arrangement of the new volume buttons is likely to resemble that of previous iPhone and iPad models but with new technology. Apart from this, the mute button is expected to be replaced via the “pressing type button." This suggests that it will be a capacitive button and iPhone users have to press it to keep the iPhone silent.

More About iPhone 15 Pro upgrades

Apart from this classic button change, Apple is expected to bring a Periscope camera lens for the first time and USB-C charging port. The pro models are expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset. Not just that, it is also expected to feature a titanium frame.