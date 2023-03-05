    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    With iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, Apple to do a FIRST in 16 years

    With the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple is expected to do a first in 16 years.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 11:09 IST
    This iPhone 15 Pro Max design render is UNLIKE anything you have seen before
    iPhone 15 Pro Max concept design
    1/6 Created by Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios, this iPhone 15 Pro Max render shows a unique concept design.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    2/6 De Rosa chose to let his creativity drive this concept image and not the previosuly leaked specs. While the front remains the same, everything else is unlike any other iPhone ever seen. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    3/6 The biggest highlight is the new camera module with a larger multifocal camera and a periscope lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a large camera LED in this design. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    4/6 De Rosa sticks with the rumored Titanium frame but adds ‘butterfly buttons’ on the sides. Notably, it has been rumored that Apple may switch its physical buttons to solid-state ones.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    5/6 On other specifications, the artist imagines a larger Dynamic Island, 2200 nits of peak brightness, 30W MagSafe charging and new pastel colorways. (Antonio De Rosa)
    image caption
    6/6 While these may never turn into reality, it is fun to see new and unique takes on the iconic iPhone.  (Antonio De Rosa)
    iPhone 15 Pro
    View all Images
    The iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched later this year. (Unsplash)

    The first ever iPhone was launched back in 2007. Since then, Apple has continued to bring big upgrades and design changes in every new iPhone launched since then. Now, the iPhone 15 series is creating excitement for all Apple fans- launch is expected in the second half of the year. Several leaks and renders have surfaced on the internet over the last couple of months. The latest report by 9to5Mac claims that Apple is set to do a first with the iPhone 15 Pro models this year.

    The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to have new unified volume buttons along with a “pressing type” mute button, 9to5Mac quoted sources as saying. Notably, the mute switch is being replaced on an iPhone for the first time in the last 16 years. The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are reportedly set to replace the traditional volume up and volume down buttons with a single button that functions both ways, the report mentioned.

    According to early rumours, the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, similar to the iPhone 7's Home button, which will use pressure sensitivity instead of physical movement. It is suggested that the arrangement of the new volume buttons is likely to resemble that of previous iPhone and iPad models but with new technology. Apart from this, the mute button is expected to be replaced via the “pressing type button." This suggests that it will be a capacitive button and iPhone users have to press it to keep the iPhone silent.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    More About iPhone 15 Pro upgrades

    Apart from this classic button change, Apple is expected to bring a Periscope camera lens for the first time and USB-C charging port. The pro models are expected to be powered by the A17 Bionic chipset. Not just that, it is also expected to feature a titanium frame.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 11:09 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News With iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, Apple to do a FIRST in 16 years
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life