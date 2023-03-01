World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023

Realme has announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone globally, the Realme GT3, at the Mobile World Congress 2023. The Realme GT3 comes equipped with the world's fastest charging technology, with support for up to 240W charging. According to the company, the Realme GT Series has represented Realme's most cutting-edge technology innovations, from the mind-blowing suitcase design on the GT Master Series to the true premium flagship Realme GT2 Pro Series, and now the speed limit breaker - Realme GT3.

The Realme GT3 launch comes after the recent launch of the Realme GT Neo 5 in China. The phone made its debut with two variants, one of which features 240W charging support. Thus, it is said to be rebranded as the Realme GT3 globally.

Madhav Sheth, CEO Realme India, VP, Realme, and President, Realme International Business Group said, “With its powerful features and stunning design, we believe that the Realme GT3 will set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry and deliver an exceptional experience to our users.”

Realme GT3: Features

The standout feature of the Realme GT3 is its charging speed. The Realme GT3 features 240W charging capability, which is the highest charging speed in any smartphone till now. It only takes 80 seconds to charge the Realme GT3 to 20% capacity. It only takes 9 minutes and 30 seconds to fully charge the device's 4600mAh battery.

Under the hood, the Realme GT3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset, paired with up to 16GB RAM Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Max 2.0. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

The Realme GT3 has a translucent window next to the camera module which houses a polished chipset deco, an NFC chipset, and the innovative Pulse Interface System with a C-shaped RGB lighting ring inside.

Realme GT3: Pricing

The Realme GT3 comes in a wide selection of storage variants to choose from, including 8+128GB, 12+256GB, 16+256GB, 16+512GB, and a special 16+1TB variant. It will be available in two colour options - Pulse White and Booster Black, and the global recommended retail price for Realme GT3 will start from $649.