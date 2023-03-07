    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Wow! iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in shiny new avatars! Check out YELLOW colorway; know the price

    Apple has announced a new color option of yellow for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models. Check when you can pre-order them in the new color.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 22:58 IST
    iPhone 14: Camera, battery to display, 6 things to know if you are eyeing a Christmas buy
    iPhone 14
    1/6 In terms of design, the iPhone 14 fails to bring anything new to the table. It looks like a carbon-copy of the iPhone 13, just in a few new colors of Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Red.  (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. While the screen refresh rate is set at 60Hz unlike 120Hz of the Pro models, the display is dynamic with a vivid color range and has wide viewing angles.   (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The iPhone 14 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The primary camera has a larger sensor than the iPhone 13 and boosted by the new Photonic Engine, can take sharp images.   (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 One drawback of the camera is its low light performance where you see some artificial colors in the images and the sensor struggles to highlight the darker areas of the image. (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The iPhone 14 gets last year’s Apple A15 Bionic chipset but a new 5-core GPU which significantly improves the graphic performance of the smartphone. Playing games on the smartphone definitely feels like a premium experience.   (Akash/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The smartphone offers a decent battery life that lasts an entire day. However, charging speed is sluggish as it only offers support for 20W wired charging. The iPhone 14 is priced starting Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant. You can get it cheaper on ecommerce sites. (Akash/HT Tech)
    Yellow iPhone 14
    View all Images
    Know all about the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. (Apple)

    There's good news for Apple fans, especially those who are looking to buy the new iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus in spanking new avatars. There is a new color of the iPhone in town and it's bright and yellow! This year, Apple launched its non-Pro variants in four color options of Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Purple. However, apart from the classic red, rest of the colors carried a muted aesthetic. But if you prefer your iPhone in snappy and bright colors, the color yellow has now officially been announced by Apple for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

    “People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there's an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing while announcing the new colorway. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus flaunt yellow color

    Apple announces one bonus colorway for its iPhones every year. Last year, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini got the green color whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max received the Alpine Green color.. But the yellow color is special. The last time the color yellow was seen on an iPhone was in 2019 with the iPhone 11 series. The new colorways are usually done to boost the product sales midway through its life cycle.

    B0BDJVSDMY

    It should be noted that the new colorway for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is only an aesthetic upgrade and rest of the specifications for the smartphones remain exactly the same. The price of the new colorways will also be the same with the iPhone 14 starting at Rs. 79900 and the iPhone 14 Plus starting at Rs. 89900.

    The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both the smartphones are equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset with a 5-core GPU and a 6-core CPU and sport a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphones come with the latest version of iOS 16 out of the box and carry new features like emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection system built inside it.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 22:54 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Wow! iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in shiny new avatars! Check out YELLOW colorway; know the price
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    How to check iPhone battery health and when to replace it
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more