Wow! iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in shiny new avatars! Check out YELLOW colorway; know the price

There's good news for Apple fans, especially those who are looking to buy the new iPhone 14 or the iPhone 14 Plus in spanking new avatars. There is a new color of the iPhone in town and it's bright and yellow! This year, Apple launched its non-Pro variants in four color options of Midnight, Starlight, Product RED, Blue and Purple. However, apart from the classic red, rest of the colors carried a muted aesthetic. But if you prefer your iPhone in snappy and bright colors, the color yellow has now officially been announced by Apple for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there's an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing while announcing the new colorway. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus flaunt yellow color

Apple announces one bonus colorway for its iPhones every year. Last year, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Mini got the green color whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max received the Alpine Green color.. But the yellow color is special. The last time the color yellow was seen on an iPhone was in 2019 with the iPhone 11 series. The new colorways are usually done to boost the product sales midway through its life cycle.

It should be noted that the new colorway for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is only an aesthetic upgrade and rest of the specifications for the smartphones remain exactly the same. The price of the new colorways will also be the same with the iPhone 14 starting at Rs. 79900 and the iPhone 14 Plus starting at Rs. 89900.

The iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display while the iPhone 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. Both the smartphones are equipped with the A15 Bionic chipset with a 5-core GPU and a 6-core CPU and sport a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide camera. The smartphones come with the latest version of iOS 16 out of the box and carry new features like emergency SOS via satellite and crash detection system built inside it.