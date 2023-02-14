    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Find out which smartphone offers a better value

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Know the differences and where each smartphone shines through.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 15:22 IST
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G quick look: Check out its design, specs, price, and more
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    1/7 Realme on Thursday unveiled the 10 Pro series in India. The series include two smartphones- Realme 10 Pro 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Here is all you need to know about the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G- design, display, camera, battery and more. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/7 Realme 10 Pro + 5G design: The phone features an attractive Hyperspace Design and looks very attractive. The phone is also slim (7.78mm) and light weight (173g), making it easy to handle and carry. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/7 Realme 10 Pro+ 5G display: The smartphone is equipped with 120Hz Curved Vision Display with country's first 2160Hz PWM dimming. According to the company it is the world's First OLED display to receive a TUV Rheinland Flicker Free certificate. The device also encompasses 950nits peak brightness. The smartphone has the side bezels as thin as 1.41mm, and the bottom bezel is only 2.33mm. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/7 Realme 10 Pro+ camera: The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 108MP main camera with Nonapixel Plus Technology along with 8MP and 2MP camera lenses. At the front, you get a 12MP selfie camera. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/7 Realme 10 Pro+ Chipset: Powered by Dimensity 1080 5G Chipset, the phone is said to provide a higher and more stable gaming frame rate and overall gaming experience on mainstream games. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/7 Realme 10 Pro+ battery: The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which is further supported with a 67W dart charging solution, enabling the smartphone to charge up to 50 percent in 17 minutes. (Priya/HT Tech)
    image caption
    7/7 Realme 10 Pro+ color, size variants: The Realme 10 Pro + 5G comes in three colour options- Hyperspace Gold, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue and in two storage variants- 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 24999, 8GB+128GB priced at Rs. 25,999. You can also avail Rs. 1000 off on the phone (6GB+128GB) with bank offers and users can avail of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months bringing the effective price to Rs. 23,999. The first sale will begin on December 14, 12 PM onwards across realme.com, Flipkart.com, and stores near you. (Priya/HT Tech)
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    View all Images
    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Which smartphone should buyers go for? Find out. (Priya/HT Tech)

    If you're looking to buy a midrange smartphone, two attractive choices for you are Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. Both the smartphones pack a powerful punch and offer great value to buyers. However, they also are quite different from each other. The Mi 10T Pro came out in 2020 whereas the Realme 10 Pro Plus was launched in 2023. Despite being 3 years older, Mi 10T Pro still costs about Rs. 10,000 more than the latter. Confusing, isn't it? Don't worry. We have compared both the smartphones' specifications to give you a clearer idea of which one will fit your needs better. Take a look.

    Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

    Taking a look at the respective displays, the Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Curved edge AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The point of difference is that the latter has an AMOLED display while the former gets a higher refresh rate.

    The Mi 10T Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 5G and it runs on Android 10 which is upgradable to Android 11 based MIUI 12. 5. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0. You will get a more updated OS with Realme and also more future upgrades.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Coming to cameras, the Mi 10T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 108MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra wide and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 20MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro Plus gets a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 1MP selfie camera.

    B0BQ6RQ1DC

    Both the smartphones are backed by a 5,000 mAh battery but the Mi 10T Pro supports up to 33W fast charging whereas the Realme 10 Pro Plus supports up to 67W fast charging.

    Finally, the 128GB Mi 10T Pro can be purchased for Rs. 38849 on Flipkart. The 128GB Realme 10 Pro Plus will cost buyers Rs. 25999 on the ecommerce platform.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 15:22 IST
    Tags:
    Home Mobile News Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Find out which smartphone offers a better value
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble