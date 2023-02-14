Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus: Find out which smartphone offers a better value

If you're looking to buy a midrange smartphone, two attractive choices for you are Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Realme 10 Pro Plus. Both the smartphones pack a powerful punch and offer great value to buyers. However, they also are quite different from each other. The Mi 10T Pro came out in 2020 whereas the Realme 10 Pro Plus was launched in 2023. Despite being 3 years older, Mi 10T Pro still costs about Rs. 10,000 more than the latter. Confusing, isn't it? Don't worry. We have compared both the smartphones' specifications to give you a clearer idea of which one will fit your needs better. Take a look.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus

Taking a look at the respective displays, the Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. The Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ Curved edge AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The point of difference is that the latter has an AMOLED display while the former gets a higher refresh rate.

The Mi 10T Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 5G and it runs on Android 10 which is upgradable to Android 11 based MIUI 12. 5. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Dimensity 1080 5G chipset and runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0. You will get a more updated OS with Realme and also more future upgrades.

Coming to cameras, the Mi 10T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of 108MP primary shooter, 13MP ultra wide and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it gets a 20MP selfie camera. The Realme 10 Pro Plus gets a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 1MP selfie camera.

Both the smartphones are backed by a 5,000 mAh battery but the Mi 10T Pro supports up to 33W fast charging whereas the Realme 10 Pro Plus supports up to 67W fast charging.

Finally, the 128GB Mi 10T Pro can be purchased for Rs. 38849 on Flipkart. The 128GB Realme 10 Pro Plus will cost buyers Rs. 25999 on the ecommerce platform.