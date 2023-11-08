Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more

The Xiaomi Redmi 13C has been hit by several leaks and rumours ahead of launch and now, something more concrete has come up. The smartphone has been listed on Amazon and the launch is anticipated soon. The listing has got fans quite excited over the launch date as it may be announced any time soon. However, Xiaomi itself is mum about its launch date, but with the Amazon listing, we have an idea of what Redmi 13C might look like along with what specs it may have in store for its users. Check the features and specs of the Xiaomi Redmi 13C.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C

According to an Amazon listing, the Redmi 13C may feature a 6.74-inch Dot Drop HD display with reading mode and color temperature adjustment. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an 8-core Helio G99 processor and Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The upcoming smartphone may come with 4 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of photography, it features a triple setup camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. In front, it comes with a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Xiaomi Redmi 13C is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and 18W charging support. Amazon has listed the price for the Redmi 13C 4GB variant at $140.54. Also, the smartphone is only listed in one black color variant. Therefore, during the official launch, it may introduce more color options.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

As of now, Xiaomi has not announced anything about the smartphone, however, it may soon make its debut in the budget segment. MySmartPrice also reported that the smartphone received the BIS certification a few days earlier which means it will also be launching in India soon. Furthermore, the above mentioned specs do not give any surety till the official launch. Therefore, we will have to wait till the smartphone company makes an official announcement. If the smartphone is launched as expected, this will be the new generation Redmi 12C.