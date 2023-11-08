Icon

Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more

The Xiaomi Redmi 13C smartphone was teased on Amazon ahead of launch. Check release date, specs, features, price, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 11:06 IST
Icon
Redmi 12C
The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 13C is now listed on Amazon! Check details. (Representative image) (Amazon)
Redmi 12C
The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 13C is now listed on Amazon! Check details. (Representative image) (Amazon)

The Xiaomi Redmi 13C has been hit by several leaks and rumours ahead of launch and now, something more concrete has come up. The smartphone has been listed on Amazon and the launch is anticipated soon. The listing has got fans quite excited over the launch date as it may be announced any time soon. However, Xiaomi itself is mum about its launch date, but with the Amazon listing, we have an idea of what Redmi 13C might look like along with what specs it may have in store for its users. Check the features and specs of the Xiaomi Redmi 13C.

Xiaomi Redmi 13C

According to an Amazon listing, the Redmi 13C may feature a 6.74-inch Dot Drop HD display with reading mode and color temperature adjustment. The smartphone is expected to be powered by an 8-core Helio G99 processor and Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The upcoming smartphone may come with 4 GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of photography, it features a triple setup camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera. In front, it comes with a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Xiaomi Redmi 13C is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery and 18W charging support. Amazon has listed the price for the Redmi 13C 4GB variant at $140.54. Also, the smartphone is only listed in one black color variant. Therefore, during the official launch, it may introduce more color options.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

As of now, Xiaomi has not announced anything about the smartphone, however, it may soon make its debut in the budget segment. MySmartPrice also reported that the smartphone received the BIS certification a few days earlier which means it will also be launching in India soon. Furthermore, the above mentioned specs do not give any surety till the official launch. Therefore, we will have to wait till the smartphone company makes an official announcement. If the smartphone is launched as expected, this will be the new generation Redmi 12C.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 11:06 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Xiaomi Redmi 13C to launch soon: Check specs, price, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon