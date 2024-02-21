Your Apple iPhone15 battery life just got a big boost; know how it happened

On the launch of iPhone 15 models, Apple claimed it had provided a vastly improved battery life and life span for users to enjoy. However, iPhone users still had doubts about these claims, especially with the iPhone 15 Pro models. Well, there is good news for all iPhone 15 series owners. In a recent report, Apple has revealed that it has doubled the battery life of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max to adhere to its commitments. Additionally, with the iOS 17.4 update, users will be able to see their iPhone's battery health. Know about the iPhone 15 battery life upgrade here.

According to Apple's latest support document report, all the iPhone 15 models will now be able to retain 80 percent of their iPhone's original capacity even after 1000 complete charge cycles. Earlier, only 500 charge cycles were advertised for all previous-generation iPhone models. In terms of battery usage, a charging cycle consists of a total discharge from 100 percent to 0 and a subsequent recharge to restore it to 100 percent.

Macrumors has reported that Apple conducted tests recently on iPhone 15 models, which involved charging and discharging the devices 1000 times under different use conditions. However, the conditions were not disclosed. Additionally, Apple highlighted that it has made significant improvements in the iPhone's battery life and power management system. Apple also claims it will be conducting such battery tests on older iPhone devices as well so they can showcase a better comparison between different generations of iPhones.

Apple said, “With all models, the exact capacity percentage depends on how the devices are regularly used and charged.” If you're concerned about your iPhone's battery life span then you can check the battery health by going to the settings app and tap on the “Battery,” then locate “Battery Health & Charging.” Here you can easily check battery health, when your battery was manufactured, when it was first used, the cycle count, and if a battery replacement is recommended.”

