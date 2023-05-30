Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch date announced; pre-order for just Rs. 999, get Rs. 2000 benefit

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to be unveiled on June 6; Pre-Reserve to Start from May 30

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 31 2023, 10:36 IST
Pre-reserve for Galaxy F54 5G will start on May 30, 2023, on Flipkart.
The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launch date has been revealed today. According to the company, the smartphone will be unveiled on June 6, 2023. Notably, Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a camera-focussed phone and the company says it is "...set to revolutionize the camera experience." The new phone has been dubbed as being the "most premium" F series smartphone. What is so special about it? Find out:

Night Capture: The ‘Nightography' feature from the flagship series is being made more accessible with the introduction on Galaxy F54 5G. It helps snap brighter and sharper photos and videos in low-light conditions.

No Shake Moments: Galaxy F54 5G will feature a 108MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free photos and videos.

Night Trails: Astrolapse feature, which was recently introduced with the Flagship Galaxy S23 Series, will be available on Galaxy F54 5G too. It enables users to capture star trails and beauty of the night sky.

Selfies: The front camera will provide the best selfies and videos even in low-light conditions.

Single Take: Galaxy F54 5G will come with Single Take (Monster Shot 2.0) feature that that allows consumers to capture up to 4 videos and 4 photos in a single shot.

Pre-Reserve Offer: Pre-reserve for Galaxy F54 5G will start on May 30, 2023, on Flipkart and Samsung.com, allowing customers to secure their device ahead of the official launch. Buyers will have to pay Rs. 999 and thereby get to enjoy benefits of Rs. 2000 during Pre-order period.

First Published Date: 30 May, 15:04 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets