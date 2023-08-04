Home Photos 1200-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks set for close encounter with Earth

1200-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks set for close encounter with Earth

As many as 5 asteroids could be making close approaches in the next few days, NASA revealed. Two of them are gigantic, with widths around 1200 feet and 450 feet respectively. Know details of these asteroids.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 04 2023, 12:30 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OR5 – Asteroid 2023 OR5 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, August 4. The asteroid, with a width of around 96 feet, will approach at a distance of 2.8 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 26862 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 OR5 – Asteroid 2023 OR5 will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, August 4. The asteroid, with a width of around 96 feet, will approach at a distance of 2.8 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 26862 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2014 QL433 – The biggest of them all, Asteroid 2014 QL433 is nearly the size of the Empire State Building with a width of almost 1200 feet. It will also make its closest approach to Earth today, August 4. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 74246 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2014 QL433 – The biggest of them all, Asteroid 2014 QL433 is nearly the size of the Empire State Building with a width of almost 1200 feet. It will also make its closest approach to Earth today, August 4. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 74246 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 5.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OQ - Asteroid 2023 OQ, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth on August 6. The asteroid is huge, with a width of around 450 feet. It is travelling at almost 76752 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at a distance of 3.8 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 OQ - Asteroid 2023 OQ, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth on August 6. The asteroid is huge, with a width of around 450 feet. It is travelling at almost 76752 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at a distance of 3.8 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2022 BS2 – Asteroid 2022 BS2, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 11. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 29585 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2022 BS2 – Asteroid 2022 BS2, with a width of nearly 150 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth on August 11. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 29585 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 6.6 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 OE5 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OE5 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 14. In terms of size, it is almost 130 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 13934 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 OE5 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 OE5 will make its closest approach to Earth on August 14. In terms of size, it is almost 130 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 1.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 13934 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 04 Aug, 12:30 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Empire State Building-sized asteroid set for Earth flyby! Know close approach details
04 August 2023
Asteroid 2020 PN1's orbit will bring it close to Earth today! Close encounter in offing
03 August 2023
Voyager Space and Airbus deepen tie-up on new space station
03 August 2023
5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth; Speed, size and more revealed by NASA
02 August 2023
Asteroid 2023 OW4 to make a close approach to the Earth; Check speed, size, and more
02 August 2023
Menacing asteroid hurtling towards Earth at a breakneck speed! Check details
02 August 2023
First test images from Euclid space telescope unveiled
02 August 2023
150-foot asteroid on its way towards Earth, NASA reveals; Know close approach details
01 August 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets