Home Photos 140-foot asteroid, along with other 4 asteroids, approaching Earth! NASA reveals data

140-foot asteroid, along with other 4 asteroids, approaching Earth! NASA reveals data

Asteroids are a constant threat to Earth and therefore, NASA keeps track of all these space rocks that come close to our planet. Now, NASA has warned about these 5 asteroids approaching close to Earth. One is a 140-foot asteroid.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 18:08 IST
Asteroid 2023 TW
Asteroid 2023 TW: NASA has designated this asteroid as 2023 TW. The size of this asteroid is 42 feet and it is as big as the size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 793000 Kilometers. It is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 9. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 27695 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TR
Asteroid 2023 TR: According to the data revealed by NASA, this asteroid is 67 Feet wide and is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 9. The size of this asteroid is similar to the size of an aircraft. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 1.59 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling towards Earth with a relative velocity of 26821 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TL
Asteroid 2023 TL: This is a 140-foot asteroid, which is as big as a Boeing 777. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 9. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 3.17 million kilometers. It's speeding towards Earth with a relative velocity of 50124 kilometers per hour.  (pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TM3
Asteroid 2023 TM3: As alerted by NASA, this asteroid will be reaching close to Earth on October 10. The size of this asteroid is 46 feet and is similar to the size of a house. Its closest Earth Approach is estimated to be 165000 Kilometers. It is moving towards Earth with a speed of  41534 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TO
Asteroid 2023 TO: This 62-foot asteroid is expected to reach close to Earth on October 10. It is as big as a house and its closest earth approach is estimated to be 1.45 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth with a speed of 38427 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 09 Oct, 18:08 IST
