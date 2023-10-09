140-foot asteroid, along with other 4 asteroids, approaching Earth! NASA reveals data
Asteroids are a constant threat to Earth and therefore, NASA keeps track of all these space rocks that come close to our planet. Now, NASA has warned about these 5 asteroids approaching close to Earth. One is a 140-foot asteroid.
First Published Date: 09 Oct, 18:08 IST
More From This Section
Sun set to spark Geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA revealed
09 October 2023
Solar flare alert! NASA observatory reveals threat of M-class flare
09 October 2023
140-foot asteroid set for a close call with Earth, reveals NASA
09 October 2023
Annular Solar Eclipse 2023: Check NASA guidelines to protect your eyes and where to watch
08 October 2023
46-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks heading towards Earth today, says NASA, reveals speed, size, proximity and more
07 October 2023
Shocking find by NASA Parker Solar Probe; Lightning on Venus may be meteors crashing
07 October 2023
NASA reveals bus-sized asteroid rushing towards Earth today! Check speed, size, other details
06 October 2023
Prada to the Moon: Fashion brand to work on next-generation spacesuits for NASA
05 October 2023
71696854820652
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS