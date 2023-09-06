Home Photos 170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 QE8 to get frighteningly close to Earth, NASA says; Check speed, size, more

170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 QE8 to get frighteningly close to Earth, NASA says; Check speed, size, more

According to NASA, the 170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 QE8 is on way towards Earth and it will make a very close approach on September 10, 2023. Check speed, size, close approach, and more of this asteroid.

NASA revealed that a massive space rock which the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has designated as Asteroid 2023 QE8, is travelling at a rapid speed towards Earth. As per reports, the asteroid is going to make a very close approach to Earth.
According to data revealed by CNEOS, the Asteroid 2023 QE8 is travelling at a speed of  51947 kilometres per hour and is scheduled to make its nearest approach on September 10, 2023.
NASA reports that the Asteroid 2023 QE8 is expected to get frighteningly close  to Earth. At its closest, the asteroid will be just 1,520,000 kilometres away from our planet. This will be the closest asteroid approach reported this week.
The Asteroid 2023 QE8  belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. The group is named after the Asteroid 1862 Apollo, which was discovered by Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s. He was a German astronomer. 
The Asteroid 2023 QE8 is 170 feet wide which is about the size of an airplane. This may look like a huge space object, but NASA reports the space rock is not categorised as a potentially hazardous object.
