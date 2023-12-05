Icon
2200-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth; NASA shows how close they will get

As many as 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth by close margins in the next few days, NASA has revealed. One asteroid is a colossal 2200-foot asteroid! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 05 2023, 15:43 IST
Asteroid 2023 WW - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 5, is designated Asteroid 2023 WW. During its approach, it will come as close as 2.9 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is 130 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 30672 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2001 QQ142 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2001 QQ142, and it will pass by Earth tomorrow, December 6. According to NASA, this space rock has a staggering width of 2200 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 5.5 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 23975 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XL – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XL will pass Earth tomorrow, December 6. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 80 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 28845 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 XL – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XL will pass Earth tomorrow, December 6. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 80 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 28845 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 XK – Asteroid 2023 XK will also pass by Earth tomorrow, December 6. During its close approach, it will come as close as 6.4 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 100 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 32074 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TB27 – Asteroid 2023 TB27, with a width of nearly 140 feet, will pass Earth tomorrow, December 6. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 15304 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
