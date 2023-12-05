2200-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth; NASA shows how close they will get
As many as 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth by close margins in the next few days, NASA has revealed. One asteroid is a colossal 2200-foot asteroid! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more as per NASA.
First Published Date: 05 Dec, 15:43 IST
More From This Section
Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth, reveals NASA; Know details of close approach
05 December 2023
NASA to train ISRO astronauts for upcoming ISS mission in 2024 to boost Indian space ambitions
05 December 2023
NASA James Webb Space Telescope snaps ghostly galaxy formed just 900 mn years after Big Bang
05 December 2023
NASA James Webb Space Telescope makes big discovery about rocky planets
04 December 2023
190-foot asteroid to fly past Earth closely today; NASA reveals speed, size and more
04 December 2023
NASA OSIRIS-APEX set for unprecedented solar approach on mission to asteroid Apophis
02 December 2023
71701768837172
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS