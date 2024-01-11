Icon
Home Photos 370-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Check details

370-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks to pass Earth soon, reveals NASA; Check details

As many as 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth by close margins in the next few days, NASA has revealed. One of them is a colossal 370-foot asteroid! Know their speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 11 2024, 16:37 IST
Icon
asteroids
Asteroid 2020 AC1 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, January 11, is designated Asteroid 2020 AC1. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is 23 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 19139 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2020 AC1 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, January 11, is designated Asteroid 2020 AC1. During its approach, it will come as close as 7.3 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is 23 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 19139 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 WZ3 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WZ3, and it will pass by Earth today, January 11. According to NASA, this space rock has a staggering width of 115 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 6.1 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 14352 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 WZ3 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 WZ3, and it will pass by Earth today, January 11. According to NASA, this space rock has a staggering width of 115 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 6.1 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 14352 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
asteroid
Asteroid 2024 AR1 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AR1 will pass Earth on January 13. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 115 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 16318 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
3/5 Asteroid 2024 AR1 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2024 AR1 will pass Earth on January 13. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 115 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 16318 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 QZ1
Asteroid 2015 AK1 – Asteroid 2015 AK1 will pass by Earth on January 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 170 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 47608 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2015 AK1 – Asteroid 2015 AK1 will pass by Earth on January 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of nearly 170 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 47608 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2021 CZ2 – Asteroid 2021 CZ2, with a width of nearly 370 feet, will pass Earth on January 16. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 51636 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 3 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
5/5 Asteroid 2021 CZ2 – Asteroid 2021 CZ2, with a width of nearly 370 feet, will pass Earth on January 16. According to NASA, this asteroid is travelling at almost 51636 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 3 million kilometers. (Pixabay )
First Published Date: 11 Jan, 16:37 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 WZ3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), as per NASA.
NASA says Asteroid 2023 WZ3 will pass Earth today; Know details of this close encounter
11 January 2024
A solar storm could be on the cards today, NASA has revealed. Know more.
Solar flare danger! Growing sunspot could spark a solar storm today, reveals NASA
10 January 2024
MachineGames will provide a look at the upcoming Indiana Jones game trailer at the Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct later this month.
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
10 January 2024
Asteroid 2023 XT14 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. Know how close it will get.
Apollo group asteroid to buzz Earth, says NASA; Check speed, size, and other details
10 January 2024
Asteroid 2024 AS1 and Asteroid 2023 XN13 belong to the Apollo group of asteroids, says NASA. Check other details.
Two asteroids set to pass Earth today, reveals NASA; Check speed, size, and other details
09 January 2024
NASA as a Private US lunar lander suffered a technical malfunction. Check details here.
Setback for NASA as Private US lunar lander facing failure after 'critical loss' of fuel
09 January 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: 5 exciting gameplay elements coming to next Grand Theft Auto game
CES 2024
From LG, Acer, Samsung, Xbox to Nvidia, what gamers can expect from CES 2024
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft Xbox Developer Direct 2024 will showcase Indiana Jones game; trailer to gameplay, check what’s coming
GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon