46-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks heading towards Earth today, says NASA, reveals speed, size, proximity and more

46-foot asteroid among 5 space rocks heading towards Earth today, says NASA, reveals speed, size, proximity and more

NASA keeps a close track of any asteroid that approaches close to the Earth as it may pose a threat to our planet. Check out these 5 asteroids that are approaching Earth today, October 7:

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 20:46 IST
Asteroid 2023 TR1
Asteroid 2023 TR1:  According to the data revealed by NASA JPL, an asteroid of around the size of a car is expected to reach close to the Earth on October 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 108,000 kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 12 Feet. It is approaching Earth with a speed of 71961 kilometers per hour. (pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TB1
Asteroid 2023 TB1: Designated as 2023 TB1, this asteroid is expected to reach close to Earth on October 7, 2023 too. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 261,000 kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 15 Feet. It is expected to travel towards Earth with a speed of 33682 kilometers per hour.. (Pexels)
Asteroid 2023 TD1
Asteroid 2023 TD1: This house sized asteroid is designated as 2023 TD1 by NASA. The width of this asteroid as revealed by the data is 46 Feet. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 893,000 kilometers. It is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on October 7. It will be traveling towards Earth with a relative velocity of 62939 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TK
Asteroid 2023 TK: This is a house sized asteroid with a width of 43 Feet. It is expected to visit Earth closely on October 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 2.21 million kilometers. It will visit close to Earth with a speed of 17624 kilometers.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 TD
Asteroid 2023 TD:  This asteroid is as big as the size of a bus. This asteroid is 31 feet wide. It is expected to reach close to Earth on October 7. Its close Earth approach is estimated to be 3.41 mn km. It will travel towards Earth at a speed of 33848 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 07 Oct, 20:46 IST

