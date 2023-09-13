Home Photos 5 asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! RR5 will get very close, NASA says

5 asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! RR5 will get very close, NASA says

NASA has revealed crucial information about the close approaches of 5 asteroids with the help of advanced space and ground-based telescopes. One of them will pass at a distance closer than the Moon! Know their speed, size, distance, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 13 2023, 18:09 IST
Asteroid 2023 QH
Asteroid 2023 RR5 - Asteroid 2023 RR5, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by today, September 13. The asteroid is very small, with a width of just 19 feet. It is travelling at almost 49648 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at just 207,000 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon!
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 RH2 – Asteroid 2023 RH2, which is nearly 180 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach today, September 13. It is moving at a blistering speed of 77303 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4.3 million kilometers.
Asteroid 2023 QZ1
Asteroid 2023 RC4 – Asteroid 2023 RC4 will make its closest approach to Earth today, September 13. In terms of size, it is almost 54 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 27293 kilometers per hour.
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 RR – Asteroid 2023 RR will make its extremely close approach to the planet today, September 13. The asteroid, with a width of around 150 feet, will approach at a distance of just 6.6 million kilometers and a speed of nearly 76193 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 RE5 – Asteroid 2023 RE5, with a width of just 38 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, September 14. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 49135 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 883,000 kilometers.
First Published Date: 13 Sep, 18:09 IST

