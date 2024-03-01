 5 asteroids set to pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and more | Photos
Home Photos 5 asteroids set to pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and more

5 asteroids set to pass Earth in the coming days, reveals NASA; Check speed, size and more

5 massive asteroids are expected to pass Earth in the coming days, according to NASA. From speed, and size to distance of approach, know all about the asteroids.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 01 2024, 19:04 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2019 DA1: NASA says asteroid 2019 DA1 will pass by Earth by a close margin on March 3, 2024. The asteroid is nearly 71 feet wide and it is moving at the speed of 48186 kilometers per hour. It is expected to come as close as 5.6 million kilometres to the Earth. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2019 DA1: NASA says asteroid 2019 DA1 will pass by Earth by a close margin on March 3, 2024. The asteroid is nearly 71 feet wide and it is moving at the speed of 48186 kilometers per hour. It is expected to come as close as 5.6 million kilometres to the Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 CK8: This asteroid is expected to fly past Earth on March 4, 2024, with an approximate distance of 2.6 million kilometres. Asteroid 2024 CK8 is 98 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 17408 kilometers per hour.  (Asteroid)
2/5 Asteroid 2024 CK8: This asteroid is expected to fly past Earth on March 4, 2024, with an approximate distance of 2.6 million kilometres. Asteroid 2024 CK8 is 98 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 17408 kilometers per hour.  (Asteroid)
Asteroid
Asteroid 2024 CW6: The next space rock is the Asteroid 2024 CW6. It is said to be 33 feet wide and it is speculated to come close to Earth on March 4, 2024. Currently, the asteroid is moving at a speed of 9008 kilometres per hour and it will pass Earth at 3.8 million kilometres. (Pixabay )
3/5 Asteroid 2024 CW6: The next space rock is the Asteroid 2024 CW6. It is said to be 33 feet wide and it is speculated to come close to Earth on March 4, 2024. Currently, the asteroid is moving at a speed of 9008 kilometres per hour and it will pass Earth at 3.8 million kilometres. (Pixabay )
asteroids
Asteroid 2024 DA1: NASA says asteroid 2024 DA1 is 150 feet wide and it will fly past Earth on March 11, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a relative speed of 35740 kilometres per hour. The asteroid DA1 is said to come as close as 3.5 million kilometers to Earth. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2024 DA1: NASA says asteroid 2024 DA1 is 150 feet wide and it will fly past Earth on March 11, 2024. The asteroid is moving at a relative speed of 35740 kilometres per hour. The asteroid DA1 is said to come as close as 3.5 million kilometers to Earth. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2015 FM34: The last asteroid on NASA’s list is the Asteroid 2015 FM34 which is said to be 350 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 39837 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on March 12, 2024, at a distance of about 7.4 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
5/5 Asteroid 2015 FM34: The last asteroid on NASA’s list is the Asteroid 2015 FM34 which is said to be 350 feet wide. The asteroid is moving at a breakneck speed of 39837 kilometres per hour and it will make a close approach to Earth on March 12, 2024, at a distance of about 7.4 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 01 Mar, 19:04 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

A geomagnetic storm could be sparked after a CME was hurled out into space yesterday by an extremely volatile Sun.
CME could spark a G1-class geomagnetic storm on March 2; Know all about this solar storm danger
01 March 2024
Asteroid 2019 DA1 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), as per NASA.
Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth at 5.8 mn km, says NASA; Know speed, size and more
01 March 2024
Intuitive Machines reveals first images of lunar landing by Odysseus, showcasing its gentle touchdown on the Moon's south pole.
Odysseus snaps amazing lunar landing images; Intuitive shares insights in tie-up with NASA
29 February 2024
Stadium-sized asteroid 2008 OS7 sparked curiosity among scientists with its intriguing surface features.
NASA Deep Space Network snaps Potentially Hazardous Asteroid passing by Earth
29 February 2024
Asteroid 2024 CA7 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, NASA says.
Mammoth 350-foot asteroid set to pass Earth today, says NASA! Know how close it will get
29 February 2024
gf46d6b340b05f18e423fc05
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures supermassive black hole; Know what experts said
28 February 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Rockstar Games insider hints at GTA 6 release in early 2025, sparks excitement among fans
Call of Duty
Free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile game set to hit your smartphone on March 21
GTA 6
Shocking size! GTA 6 leak hints at a massive 320GB file! Check how gamers reacted
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak sparks excitement with anticipation of revived fan favourite basketball mini-game
GTA 6
Anita Ward's 'Ring My Bell' sparks GTA 6 soundtrack speculation with Spotify cover image update

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets