Icon
Home Photos 5 asteroids to come very close to Earth! Check what NASA revealed

5 asteroids to come very close to Earth! Check what NASA revealed

NASA has been tracking 5 asteroids that are set to approach close to the Earth soon. All of these asteroids will be passing very close to our planet over the next two days - 6th and 7th November. Check out their size, speed, and other details as revealed by NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 06 2023, 17:47 IST
Icon
asteroids
Asteroid 2023 UG4: The size of this asteroid is 56 foot and it is as big as a size of a house. It is expected to pass close to the Earth on November 6, 2023. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 2.5 million kilometers. It is traveling at a speed of 12671 kilometers per hour.   (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 UG4: The size of this asteroid is 56 foot and it is as big as a size of a house. It is expected to pass close to the Earth on November 6, 2023. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 2.5 million kilometers. It is traveling at a speed of 12671 kilometers per hour.   (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 VG1
Asteroid 2023 VG1: This bus-sized asteroid has a width of approximately 38 Foot. It is expected to approach close to Earth today, November 6. Its closest Earth Approach is estimated to be 3.04 million kilometers. It is moving at a speed of 37047 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 VG1: This bus-sized asteroid has a width of approximately 38 Foot. It is expected to approach close to Earth today, November 6. Its closest Earth Approach is estimated to be 3.04 million kilometers. It is moving at a speed of 37047 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 TO15
Asteroid 2023 TO15: The size of this asteroid is approximately 150 Foot and it is as big as the size of an aircraft. It is expected to pass close to the Earth on November 6, 2023. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 5.81 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling at a speed of 40299 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TO15: The size of this asteroid is approximately 150 Foot and it is as big as the size of an aircraft. It is expected to pass close to the Earth on November 6, 2023. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 5.81 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling at a speed of 40299 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 VS
Asteroid 2023 VS: The width of this asteroid is just 11 feet. It is as big as the size of a car. According to data revealed by NASA, this asteroid will pass close to the Earth on November 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 3.68 million kilometers. It is traveling at 12760 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2023 VS: The width of this asteroid is just 11 feet. It is as big as the size of a car. According to data revealed by NASA, this asteroid will pass close to the Earth on November 7. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 3.68 million kilometers. It is traveling at 12760 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 VE
Asteroid 2023 VE: This bus-sized giant asteroid is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on November 7, 2023. The approximate size of this asteroid is 35 Foot. The closest Earth approach of this asteroid is expected to be 1.18 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling at a speed of 43590 kilometers per hour. (Pixels)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 VE: This bus-sized giant asteroid is expected to pay a close visit to Earth on November 7, 2023. The approximate size of this asteroid is 35 Foot. The closest Earth approach of this asteroid is expected to be 1.18 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling at a speed of 43590 kilometers per hour. (Pixels)
First Published Date: 06 Nov, 17:47 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 TO15 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
150-foot asteroid to come as close as 5.8 mn km today, reveals NASA
06 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 TL31: As designated by NASA, asteroid 2023 TL3 is expected to pass close to the Earth today, November 4. It is an 88-foot asteroid, and it is as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest Earth approach is estimated to be 3.12 million kilometers. This asteroid is traveling at a speed of 33092 kilometers per hour.&nbsp;
5 huge asteroids to pass close to Earth this week; NASA reveals speed, size, and more
04 November 2023
NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope unveils seven searing exoplanets orbiting a Sun-like star.
NASA’s Kepler Telescope reveals 7 searingly hot exoplanets orbiting a star
04 November 2023
NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara made history in an all-female spacewalk outside the International Space Station, achieving a significant milestone in space exploration.
Historic! NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara take stunning spacewalk outside ISS
03 November 2023
On Halloween, the Sun surprised everyone with a massive 'canyon of fire’ caused by a massive solar eruption.
Sun's spectacular 'Canyon of Fire' on Halloween stuns scientists
03 November 2023
Check what NASA's Lucy mission found about asteroid Dinkinesh.
NASA reveals shocking twist in Asteroid Dinkinesh tale!
03 November 2023
Asteroid 2023 JF - Asteroid 2023 JF will pass Earth today, November 3. During its approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 120 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 61744 kilometers per hour.
5 asteroids to pass close to Earth at fearsome speeds today! Know details
03 November 2023
Asteroid 2022 JF belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Aircraft-sized asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
03 November 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon