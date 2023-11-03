Icon
5 asteroids to pass close to Earth at fearsome speeds today! Know details

As many as 5 asteroids are set to pass Earth soon, NASA has revealed. One of them is a 590-foot Potentially Hazardous Asteroid! Know their speed, size, distance, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 16:34 IST
Asteroid
Asteroid 2023 JF - Asteroid 2023 JF will pass Earth today, November 3. During its approach, it will come as close as 5.8 million kilometers to the planet. According to NASA, the space rock is almost 120 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 61744 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 QP8 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 QP8, and it will pass by Earth today, November 3. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 590 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 6.5 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 31815 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2016 VW2 – Yet another space rock named Asteroid 2016 VW2 will also pass Earth today, November 3. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 65 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 29166 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroids
Asteroid 2019 UH7 – Asteroid 2019 UH7 will pass by Earth tomorrow, November 4. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.8 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of just 36 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 21377 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 TL31 – Another asteroid designated Asteroid 2023 TL31 will pass Earth tomorrow, November 4. According to NASA, this 91 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 33092 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 3.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 03 Nov, 16:34 IST
