Icon
Home Photos 5 asteroids to pass close to the Earth today! NASA reveals size, speed and more

5 asteroids to pass close to the Earth today! NASA reveals size, speed and more

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has identified five asteroids set to pass in close proximity to Earth on October 22, 2023. Read here to know more about these asteroids.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2023, 17:48 IST
Icon
Asteroid 2023 TW26
Asteroid 2023 TW26: This asteroid measures approximately 21 feet in size, which is as big as the size of a small bus. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 898000 kilometers and will be traveling at a velocity of 20,268 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
1/5 Asteroid 2023 TW26: This asteroid measures approximately 21 feet in size, which is as big as the size of a small bus. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of 898000 kilometers and will be traveling at a velocity of 20,268 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 UZ
Asteroid 2023 UZ: This asteroid has an approximate size of about 39 feet. It is equivalent to the size of a bus. It will pass closr to our planet, at a distance of 585000 kilometers. It will pass close to the Earth at a remarkable speed of 47252 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Asteroid 2023 UZ: This asteroid has an approximate size of about 39 feet. It is equivalent to the size of a bus. It will pass closr to our planet, at a distance of 585000 kilometers. It will pass close to the Earth at a remarkable speed of 47252 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 UG1
Asteroid 2023 UG1: with a size of 34 feet, this asteroid is also categorized as bus-sized. It will pass closest to Earth at a distance of approximately 1.05 million kilometers and will be moving at a relative velocity of 10325 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 UG1: with a size of 34 feet, this asteroid is also categorized as bus-sized. It will pass closest to Earth at a distance of approximately 1.05 million kilometers and will be moving at a relative velocity of 10325 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 TW4
Asteroid 2023 TW4: The size of this asteroid is approximately 82 feet, roughly equivalent to the size of an airplane. It will pass close to Earth at a distance of 1.52 million kilometers and will be traveling at a significant speed of 37944 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TW4: The size of this asteroid is approximately 82 feet, roughly equivalent to the size of an airplane. It will pass close to Earth at a distance of 1.52 million kilometers and will be traveling at a significant speed of 37944 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 TX2
Asteroid 2023 TX2:The size of this asteroid is around 94 feet, and is as big as the size of an aircraft. It will pass Earth at a close distance of 3.15 million kilometers, with a speed of 27056 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 TX2:The size of this asteroid is around 94 feet, and is as big as the size of an aircraft. It will pass Earth at a close distance of 3.15 million kilometers, with a speed of 27056 kilometers per hour.  (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 22 Oct, 17:48 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Among his many pearls of wisdom, Sagan was famous for saying that science is more than a body of knowledge – it is a way of thinking.
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
22 October 2023
The asteroid will zoom past Earth at an astonishing speed of 29,557 kilometers per hour.
120-foot Asteroid 2023 UR1 to pass close to Earth today; know what NASA revealed
21 October 2023
lyn
Geomagnetic storm to impact Earth today? Know what NASA revealed
20 October 2023
NASA TV Broadcast is scheduled for the International Observe the Moon Night 2023.
International Observe the Moon Night event: NASA shows when, where and how to watch event
20 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TK15 - Asteroid 2023 TK15, is expected to pass Earth today, October 20. During its approach, it will come closer than the Moon, at a distance of just 380,000 kilometers! The space rock is travelling at almost 79022 kilometers per hour and is almost 75 feet wide.
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances; Know speed, size and more
20 October 2023
Know all about the solar storm forecast between October 20-21.
NASA SOHO data reveals solar storm can strike the Earth today; Check details
20 October 2023
Jupiter's moon Io was captured during Juno spacecraft flyby.
NASA’s Juno flyby provides an extraordinary view of Jupiter moon Io's surface
20 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 UH belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Apollo asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
20 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-anna-nekrashevich-6203795
Be a pro at work, here are 7 tips and apps to enhance your workplace presence
BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions

Editor’s Pick

AI models
AI chatbots are supposed to improve health care. But research says some are perpetuating racism
Slack
Slack gives up Status account on X; Know what it means for you
Nvidia
Nvidia’s Top Gamer Graphics Card Caught Up in US-China Trade War
artificial intelligence
The Internet Cheapened News. AI Will Do the Opposite
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!

Trending Stories

Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
know when, where and how to watch online
Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
keep up with tech

Gaming

Microsoft and Nintendo are offering exciting discounts
Halloween looming, Microsoft, Nintendo cut prices on horror games; Doom Eternal to Diablo IV, check discounts
PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Sony Looks to Spider-Man to Boost PlayStation 5 Console Sales
Roblox
Roblox offers big benefits for developers who integrate subscriptions into experiences
GTA 5
PlayStation’s top 10 most downloaded games in September: GTA 5, EA Sports FC 24, and more
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: Know all about the rumoured gameplay of the next Grand Theft Auto game
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission
    Gaganyaan mission: First test flight launch tomorrow; know when, where and how to watch online
    know when, where and how to watch online
    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon