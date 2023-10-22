5 asteroids to pass close to the Earth today! NASA reveals size, speed and more
NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has identified five asteroids set to pass in close proximity to Earth on October 22, 2023. Read here to know more about these asteroids.
First Published Date: 22 Oct, 17:48 IST
More From This Section
Carl Sagan detected life on Earth 30 years ago – here’s how his experiment is helping us search for alien species today
22 October 2023
120-foot Asteroid 2023 UR1 to pass close to Earth today; know what NASA revealed
21 October 2023
Geomagnetic storm to impact Earth today? Know what NASA revealed
20 October 2023
International Observe the Moon Night event: NASA shows when, where and how to watch event
20 October 2023
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances; Know speed, size and more
20 October 2023
NASA SOHO data reveals solar storm can strike the Earth today; Check details
20 October 2023
NASA’s Juno flyby provides an extraordinary view of Jupiter moon Io's surface
20 October 2023
Apollo asteroid to pass Earth today, reveals NASA
20 October 2023
71697976451393
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS