Icon
Home Photos 5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances, says NASA; Know their speed, size, and more

5 asteroids to pass Earth at close distances, says NASA; Know their speed, size, and more

5 asteroids, ranging in width from 20 feet to 1050 feet, are expected to make their closest approaches to Earth soon and NASA says they will fly by. Know their speed, size, distance, and other details, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 17:05 IST
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 1998 HH49 – Asteroid 1998 HH49, which is around 600 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will pass close by Earth today, October 17. This asteroid is travelling at a blistering speed of 53233 kilometers per hour. It will pass Earth at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers. (WikiMedia Commons)
1/5 Asteroid 1998 HH49 – Asteroid 1998 HH49, which is around 600 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will pass close by Earth today, October 17. This asteroid is travelling at a blistering speed of 53233 kilometers per hour. It will pass Earth at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers. (WikiMedia Commons)
Icon
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 TF8 – Asteroid 2023 TF8 is heading for a close approach to Earth on October 17. In terms of size, it is 48 feet wide. As per NASA, it will pass Earth at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 72429 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than a space shuttle! (Pixabay)
2/5 Asteroid 2023 TF8 – Asteroid 2023 TF8 is heading for a close approach to Earth on October 17. In terms of size, it is 48 feet wide. As per NASA, it will pass Earth at a distance of 2.1 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 72429 kilometers per hour, which is even faster than a space shuttle! (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid 2023 TT15 – Asteroid 2023 TT15 is moving towards a close approach to Earth and will pass by today, October 17. In terms of size, it is 26 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 23095 kilometers per hour.
Asteroid 2023 TT15 – Asteroid 2023 TT15 is moving towards a close approach to Earth and will pass by today, October 17. In terms of size, it is 26 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 23095 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 TT15 – Asteroid 2023 TT15 is moving towards a close approach to Earth and will pass by today, October 17. In terms of size, it is 26 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 2.3 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 23095 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
Icon
asteroid
Asteroid 2023 TH12 – Asteroid 2023 TH12 will also make its closest approach to the planet today, October 17. The asteroid, with a width of 72 feet will pass Earth at a distance of 2.9 million kilometers and a speed of 30012 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
4/5 Asteroid 2023 TH12 – Asteroid 2023 TH12 will also make its closest approach to the planet today, October 17. The asteroid, with a width of 72 feet will pass Earth at a distance of 2.9 million kilometers and a speed of 30012 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Icon
Asteroid
Asteroid 2022 UO10 – Asteroid 2022 UO10, with a width between 39 feet and 85 feet, will pass Earth on October 19. On that day, it will come as close as 2.9 million kilometers. NASA has tracked the asteroid in its orbit, travelling at a blistering speed of 35166 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2022 UO10 – Asteroid 2022 UO10, with a width between 39 feet and 85 feet, will pass Earth on October 19. On that day, it will come as close as 2.9 million kilometers. NASA has tracked the asteroid in its orbit, travelling at a blistering speed of 35166 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
First Published Date: 17 Oct, 17:05 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Take a glimpse of two red nebulas NGC 2014 and NGC 2020.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures mesmerizing images of Cosmic Reef
17 October 2023
Asteroid 1998 HH49 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids.
Potentially Hazardous Asteroid to pass Earth today! Know details
17 October 2023
sun-2224937_1280_1677654423439
AR3460 solar flare to spark geomagnetic storm on Earth? Know what NASA reveals
16 October 2023
Asteroid 1998 HH49 is said to be as big as the size of a building.
600-foot asteroid to do a close flyby of Earth; NASA reveals size, speed, and more
16 October 2023
The spacecraft will travel to the metal-rich 16 Psyche asteroid which is currently orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.
What is Psyche Mission? Know all about NASA's journey to a $10 quintillion 279-km wide asteroid
16 October 2023
NASA SDO reported the risk of an M-class solar flare being hurled towards Earth.
Sunspot could hurl out M-class solar flares, reveals NASA
16 October 2023
Asteroid 2023 TT8 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids.
Asteroid 2023 TT8 to get very close to Earth today, NASA reveals
16 October 2023
According to NASA's data, Asteroid 2023 TC7 is approximately 48-foot wide, comparable in size to a house.
48-foot asteroid to get very close to Earth today, NASA says
15 October 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon