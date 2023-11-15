5 asteroids to pass Earth, reveals NASA! Know how close they will get
In the next few days, as many as 5 asteroids are expected to come close to the planet, NASA has revealed. Know details such as their speed, size, distance of close approach, and more.
First Published Date: 15 Nov, 17:19 IST
More From This Section
NASA and ISRO to launch NISAR mission in 2024; know all about it
15 November 2023
110-foot asteroid to pass Earth today; Know details of close approach
15 November 2023
NASA astronauts lose tool bag during first spacewalk
15 November 2023
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps one of the most distant galaxies ever; it is 330 mn years old
14 November 2023
Earth-directed solar flares can erupt soon, detects NASA SDO; aurora-sparking solar storms possible
14 November 2023
From sparking powerful solar storms to causing forest fires, know the dangers of solar winds
14 November 2023
Mangalyaan-2 mission: How ISRO’s project is different from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission
14 November 2023
Asteroid bigger than Airbus A380 to pass Earth; Know details revealed by NASA
14 November 2023
71700048516673
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS