5 best Godrej ACs now available with huge discounts on Flipkart; get up to 45% off

Check out this list of 5 best ACs with a huge price cut available on Flipkart to delight you this summer.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 23 2023, 15:57 IST
First in the list is Godrej 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling 2023 Model 1.5 Ton Split inverter AC. Flipkart is offering a 32% initial discount on it. With the advantage of initial discount, you can currently get it for just Rs. 33990 instead of Rs. 49990.
Second one in the list is Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC. You get 45 % discount, which makes its price fall to Rs. 31490 from Rs. 58000 on Flipkart.
Third in the list is Godrej Turbo Mode 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window with Anti Corrosive Blue Fin. On Flipkart you get it with 37 percent initial discount making its price fall to Rs. 26199 from Rs. 41900.
Next one in the list is Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC. Flipkart offers 44 percent initial discount on it. You can buy it for Rs. 38990 instead of Rs. 69900 on Flipkart.
Last one but not the least one in the list is Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 1.4 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter with I-Sense Technology. On Flipkart you get it for Rs. 31490 instead of Rs. 45400 due to 30 % initial discount. 
Last one but not the least one in the list is Godrej 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling 1.4 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter with I-Sense Technology. On Flipkart you get it for Rs. 31490 instead of Rs. 45400 due to 30 % initial discount. 
First Published Date: 23 Jul, 15:39 IST
